Matt Leinart's Quest to Break 90 at a Major Championship Venue

Everyone knows that Major Championship golf courses are difficult to play. And everyone knows that breaking 90 isn't easy, either. And breaking 90 on a Major Championship golf course the Monday after the Major... That'll be quite the task. We had a tee time on Monday, May 18th, at Aronimink, and we just needed to find the player.

We went out and tried to find someone who might be up to the task, and 2004 Heisman Trophy Winner Matt Leinart said he wanted to give it a whirl. Matt loves golf, but like many of us, his game could use a bit of work. So, to help Matt out, we connected him with PGA Coach and Director of Golf at Palos Verdes Golf Club, Jim Gormley.

Matt & Jim set a date to meet up at Palos Verdes Golf Club for a little coaching to help Matt get ready.

Follow along on Matt's quest to break 90. We'll share some of the things Matt & Jim are working on along the way and maybe even an Elijah Craig Old Fashioned to celebrate. And mark your calendars for May 18th, the Monday after the 2026 PGA Championship, when Matt will take on Aronimink and try to break 90.

We can't wait!