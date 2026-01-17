Meet Tunica National: A Must-Play Golf Destination Near Memphis

Without question, Tunica is one of Mississippi’s most popular towns. Located roughly 30 minutes from Memphis, Tennessee, it welcomes more than 15 million guests annually.

Some visit for its variety of casino resorts. Others travel to enjoy its museums, outdoor recreational activities and stores. Yet, above all else, golf is arguably its primary tourist attraction.

And Tunica National Golf and Tennis’s 18-hole, public championship course is one of The Magnolia State’s most popular—for numerous reasons.

“First, it’s located in the Mississippi Delta, which is known for its various golfing options for tourists,” says David Cage, PGA General Manager of Tunica National. “Tunica is known as ‘The South’s Casino Capital,’ but it might as well be known as one of the South’s golf capitals, too.”

Consistently Pristine

As soon as guests arrive at Tunica National Golf and Tennis, one of the resort’s two primary focuses will immediately stand out: its championship course. Designed by 10-time PGA Tour winner Mark McCumber, the course is consistently immaculate, thanks to Tunica National’s agronomy professionals.

“It’s beautifully maintained,” Cage stresses. “In fact, it’s always in exceptional condition.”

This consistency in maintenance leads to consistency in another key way—playability. Every time that golfers tee off, they know exactly what to expect: pristine greens and fairways that will reward them for their consistency as well, particularly when it comes to their shot making.

The course certainly isn’t easy, as it’s 7,204 yards long from the back tees. However, it isn’t so challenging that golfers of all experiences and skill levels won’t be able to record their usual scores.

“Tunica’s zoysiagrass fairways are wide, while its Champion bermudagrass greens are large, ensuring everyone has generous landing areas that they can hit their approach shots to,” Cage says. “And since each green’s surface is superb, every golfer’s putts will roll truly—without any interference from bumps.”

A Course for All Golfers

Aside from its wide fairways and large greens that offer forgiveness for mishits, Tunica National’s course is known for its high playability for one other reason: it has five sets of tee boxes.

Again, the back tees provide considerable distance, along with a 73.2 course rating and a 126 slope. But the course’s forward tees’ yardage is substantially lower—5,180 yards, compared to 7,204 yards from the back tees. Not to mention, the forward tees’ course rating and slope are only 68.9 and 115, respectively.

Cage advises golfers, including those playing from the forward tees, to not let the course’s variety in distance lead them to become overly complacent though.

“When the wind blows, Tunica National can be a very difficult course to play, regardless of where golfers tee off from,” he emphasizes.

To ensure Tunica National remains a highly enjoyable course that every golfer will treasure, whether they’re brand new to the game or they’ve been golfing for decades, several renovations have recently occurred (or will occur in the near future).

“In particular, greenside bunkers have been renovated, while drainage has also been improved,” Cage says. “We’re preparing for fairway bunker renovations soon, too.”

At the same time, the course is offering guests “Stay and Play” packages at its four casino/hotel options, ensuring everyone will have an opportunity to relish it firsthand.

“Whether golfers are looking to challenge themselves on a pristine layout or they just want to golf with friends or have a couples getaway, they’ll find whatever they’re looking for here,” Cage adds. “It’s truly a great place to get away—for everyone.”

