Mel Reid Surprises a Special Olympics Golfer at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

It's a Major Championship week at PGA Frisco.

And there was a Major Championship-level surprise on Friday at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Mel Reid, a former LPGA player and NBC/Golf Channel broadcaster delivered a moment of pure joy, surprising Special Olympics, Texas golfer Erika Johnson with the news that she will be representing team Texas in golf at the Special Olympics USA Games next year.

From June 20-26, 2026, and across Minnesota’s Twin Cities, Special Olympics USA Games unites 3,000 athletes, 1,500 coaches, 10,000 volunteers, and 75,000 fans from all 50 states

Enjoy this special moment for an event that will celebrate ability and the spirit of competition in just 365 days.