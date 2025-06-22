Minjee Lee Wins 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

It wasn't easy. Actually, it was fairly difficult.

But Major Championship victories don't come easy. They're held only a few times a year for a reason, and when you win them... it means something.

Minjee Lee knows the feeling. She's won past majors in different fashions, but this time around it was a little more difficult - and it'll make things all the more sweeter.

Lee ultimately came out on top at a brawny and brutal Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, winning the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship by 3 shots with a final round 72. She beat Austin Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen to claim victory.

It's Lees third major title of her career. In July 2021, Lee won the Amundi Evian Championship, followed closely the next year with a U.S. Women's Open victory in 2022 at Pine Needles. The victory in Texas had a little different tinge to it, however.

Lee had to come from behind and pass young star Jeeno Thitikul in Round 3, who led by three. It required her to be resilient but also trust herself and remain confident to stay in contention. The third round was the fever pitch of windy conditions, firm and fast fairways and greens around Fields Ranch East, where mental strength was not just asked for, it was required to remain near the top.

Minjee had it in spades. While others wilted, she put together a round with no bogeys and three birdies. She ultimately would be ranked first in Strokes Gained: Total and in Strokes Gained: Putting, two important data points that indicated her game was able to handle the stress test of the conditions.

The final round for Lee was an exercise in just keeping things together. A round, as fans saw all week, could unravel quickly at Fields Ranch East and her final round, albeit not perfect, was a fine example of doing what you need to do to win a major.

While it may not have come as easy as her U.S. Women's Open win, Lee may very well describe this win as her most memorable performance. Not so much for how many strokes she won by.

But for how far deep she dug, how she rose to the occasion more than anyone. And how she became a KPMG Women's PGA Champion.