New York’s Danny Balin Wins Event No. 2 in PGA Tournament Series

A younger Danny Balin might have played aggressive Friday with a three-shot lead.

But at 43, he knew he didn’t have to aim at every pin or try to make every putt. Patience was the 15th club in his bag.

Balin shot a 1-under 71 in difficult conditions on the Wanamaker Course to methodically pull away for a four-shot victory in Event No. 2 of the PGA Tournament Series at PGA Golf Club.

“I was trying to keep it in front of me and not make any dumb mistakes,” said Balin, a Lake Success, N.Y. resident and Head PGA Professional at Fresh Meadow Country Club. “I just wanted to hit the ball where I was looking and make a birdie here or there."

Balin saw his three-shot lead evaporate when Chris Gabriele of West Harrison, N.Y., made three early birdies, but Balin regained the lead with a birdie at the par-5 7th and never trailed. He made two birdies and a bogey to finish at 7-under 137 after opening with a 66.

“The seventh hole was probably the key moment,” said Balin, who has played in nine major championships. “I hit a 4-iron to 10 feet. Should have made eagle. Then I birdied 10, and was able to avoid mistakes.”

Gabriele, who won a pair of PGA Tournament Series events last year, shot 72 and tied for second with Rick Morton (72) of Jacksonville, N.C. at 3-under 141.

Morton was only three back of Balin when he was just in front of the par-5 16th hole in two shots. Alas, it took him five shots – he skulled his first chip, fluffed his next one -- to get the ball into the hole for a double bogey.

“The turf was so beautiful, I was thinking ‘Just putt it.’ But I had a perfect lie, so I’m thinking ‘Pitch it,’” Morton said. “I was thinking of both of them at the same time. That’s the first time I’ve ever done that.”

Morton rode with Balin on Friday and said he was impressed with every part of his game. “He doesn't hit bad shots,” Morton said of Balin. “He didn't hit a ball offline today.”

Bob Sowards (71) of Dublin, Ohio, tied for fourth place with Darin de Lelys of Westfield Center, Ohio at 2-under 142. It was a second consecutive top-five finish for Sowards.

Michael Balcar (72-144) of Toledo, Ohio, who won Event No. 1 three days ago, tied for seventh.

There were only two rounds in the 60s Friday, as constant winds on a gorgeous day made the Wanamaker tricky. Jeff Martin of Attleboro, Mass., shot 68 and Tim Pearce of Birmingham, Mich., had a 69 to finish tied for 11th at 1-over 145.

Event No. 3 starts Monday on the Ryder Course. The PGA Tournament Series is presented by GolfPass.