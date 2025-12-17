Ohio’s Cooper Hrabak Wins Event No. 5 in PGA Tournament Series

Remember the name Cooper Hrabak. That’s Cooper Ray-back.

Silent “h.” Plenty of game.

The 23-year-old fired a 5-under 67 Tuesday to cruise to a three-shot victory in Event No. 5 of the PGA Tournament Series at PGA Golf Club. It was his third win as a professional -- he won the Carolinas PGA Section Championship this summer – after a stellar collegiate career.

Hrabak compiled an impressive resume while playing at Methodist University. In 2021, he won the Phil Mickelson Outstand Freshman Award. Three years later, he finished second in the Division III Championship and won the USA South Atlantic Conference title.

Few players in the 88-player field had heard of Hrabak before Tuesday, but that’s not new for the Medina, Ohio, native.

“I kind of take the underdog approach,” said Hrabak, an Assistant PGA Professional at Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club in North Carolina. “I didn't get highly recruited out of high school. It’s always kind of been just work your way up, and if you play good golf, results will come, sponsors will come."

“It's just been kind of show up, put the work in. You don't have to post about it on social media all the time. Just get your work done and it'll take care of itself.”

Hrabak took care of business on the back nine of the Wanamaker Course. After watching his lead drop from four shots to one, he birdied the 12th, 13th and 15th holes – somehow missing a 14-inch birdie try at No. 14 – to stretch his lead to four shots. He finished at 9-under 135, three ahead of Illinois golf coach Mike Small and Event No. 2 winner Danny Balin, to earn the $5,250 first prize.

“I had checked the leaderboard around 10 or 11 and I felt like I had played some good golf, but I still didn't have much of a lead,” Hrabak said. “It was just kind of stay focused and keep chasing almost, keep playing as if you're behind a little bit, right? So not overly aggressive, but definitely not laying off the gas at all.”

Small said he had never heard of Hrabak until he rode with him Tuesday. Small said Hrabak has lots of potential, but his 25 years as a college coach has taught him there are no guarantees in this sport.

“He's got a good game, good tempo, good rhythm, good control,” Small said. “It's hard to guess. He's young. He just got out of school. You never know. Having played the tour myself, I know how fleeting it is, how hard it is, and I never say somebody's gonna make it or not gonna make it, right? I think he has the chance.”

Small started the final round with a one-shot lead, but was four-over after six holes. He rallied to shoot 71 and catch Balin for second place.

“I did the same thing playing in the final group last week,” Small said. “I hit nine greens all day. Kind of a good thing for me to shoot what I did.”

Justin Hicks (68) of Wellington, Fla., tied for fourth place with Chad Proehl (68) of Des Moines, Iowa.

With one event left in the six-tournament series, Balin overtook Bob Sowards of Dublin, Ohio, to lead the money list at $12,725. Sowards is at $12,446.

Event No. 6 starts Thursday on the Ryder Course. The PGA Tournament Series is presented by GolfPass.