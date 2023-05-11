Patriot Golf Days Returns This Memorial Day Weekend

PGA Professionals nationwide and Folds of Honor, a non-profit foundation that provides academic scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders, will again operate Patriot Golf Days this Memorial Day weekend (May 26-29).



This year, the Folds of Honor Foundation will become a significant supporter to the “PGA REACH Drive It Further Campaign” to positively impact the lives of Veterans through PGA HOPE. In coordination with the 41 PGA Sections, PGA REACH will support the promotional efforts for Patriot Golf Days to PGA Members, their facilities and consumers.



Created by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, PGA, a former F-16 fighter pilot and PGA Member, Patriot Golf Days began as a grassroots fundraising initiative in 2007 encouraging golfers across the country to add an extra dollar to their green fees to fund Folds of Honor scholarships. Folds of Honor will continue to lead the onsite, grassroots efforts for Patriot Golf Days activities surrounding Memorial Day weekend.

Dan Rooney at last year's PGA Championship.

Over the last 16 years, Patriot Golf Days has grown to encompass a variety of fundraising efforts that include PGA Professionals and golfers in all 50 states and 41 PGA Sections. These include rounding up green fees and donations at the counter, hosting golf tournaments and participating in Hero100 Golf Marathons. The Memorial Day weekend events have raised more than $60 million and funded more than 12,000 scholarships to help Veterans, their spouses and children. In 2022, families of first responders were added to the Folds’ mission.



“Patriot Golf Days has provided tremendous support to the families of Veterans who gave their lives for our country, and we’re proud that PGA Professionals have led the way since the beginning,” said PGA President John Lindert, Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. “I encourage our Membership and their facilities to again support Patriot Golf Days this Memorial Day weekend. There are many ways to raise funds, including adding to your cart or greens fees, a tradition from the start. Last year, we hosted a golf marathon at our facility, playing over 200 holes to support the cause. This is a great opportunity for golfers nationwide to show their support to these American heroes using golf, a game we all love, to make a difference.”

“Playing golf’s most heroic round during Patriot Golf Days over Memorial Day weekend allows us to provide a life-changing education and to serve those who need and deserve our help,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “In 2022, we expanded to add first responders to our mission. We are grateful to the PGA and its membership for its ongoing commitment, and we are proud supporters of PGA HOPE and its important work.”



The PGA HOPE program includes a six-to-eight-week golf instruction curriculum taught by PGA Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. PGA HOPE is expected to host 11,000 Veterans across 47 states in 2023.