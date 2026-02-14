Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaders Show Two Proven Paths to Lower Scores

There’s something beautiful about watching two players arrive at the same destination by taking completely different routes. Through 36 holes at Pebble Beach, Ryo Hisatsune and Akshay Bhatia are tied for the lead at 8.775 strokes gained total. But if you look at how they got there, you’ll find two distinct blueprints for success that every golfer can learn from.

The Putter’s Paradise

Ryo Hisatsune is putting like a man possessed. His 5.554 strokes gained putting ranks second in the field, and he’s made an astounding 116 feet, 11 inches of putts through two rounds. That’s the most in the entire tournament.

What makes this performance special isn’t just the volume of putts dropping. It’s the efficiency. Ryo is averaging 1.50 putts per green in regulation, which ties for third best. When you combine elite putting with solid ball-striking (2.935 strokes gained approach, good for 10th), you create a formula that’s hard to beat.

Here’s what you can take from Ryo’s performance: when your putter gets hot, trust it completely. He’s hitting 77.78% of greens in regulation, which is good but not spectacular. Yet he’s tied for the lead because he’s converting every opportunity on the greens. His scrambling sits at 75%, which is respectable, and when he misses greens, he’s still giving himself chances.

Prioritize Your Putting Practice

If you’re working on your game, remember that putting accounts for roughly 40% of your strokes. Ryo’s performance proves that an elite putting week can mask other weaknesses. Spend time on distance control and reading greens, not just making three-footers.

The 30-Minute Putting Drill

To build Ryo-level putting confidence, try this three-part drill:

Step 1: Lag Putting (10 minutes)

Work on putts from 40-60 feet, focusing purely on speed control. Your goal is getting every putt within three feet of the hole.

Step 2: Mid-Range Putts (10 minutes)

Hit five balls from four different spots around the hole at 15-25 feet. Track how many you make and how many finish within tap-in range.

Step 3: Short Putts (10 minutes)

Practice putts from 3-6 feet, making ten in a row before you leave.

This covers the three critical distances that separate good putting rounds from elite ones.

The Ball-Striker’s Clinic

Akshay Bhatia is taking a different path entirely. His strokes gained putting (1.478) is solid but unremarkable at 19th. Instead, he’s attacking Pebble Beach with a devastating one-two punch: elite iron play combined with flawless scrambling.

His 4.192 strokes gained approach ranks third in the field. He’s hitting 83.33% of greens in regulation, which ties for third. That’s 30 greens hit through two rounds. But here’s the kicker: on the six greens he’s missed, he’s gotten up and down every single time. Perfect scrambling. 100%.

This is the formula that wins tournaments. Yes, he’s a little sideways off the tee—his driving accuracy is just 57.14%, ranking 59th, and he’s losing strokes (-0.104) with the driver. But it doesn’t matter. When you’re hitting 40 greens and converting every miss into a par, you’re going to be in contention.

His short game numbers tell the story: 3.208 strokes gained around the green, ranking fifth in the field. That’s not just good. That’s elite damage control that turns potential bogeys into routine pars.

Build a Complete Short Game

Akshay’s performance shows that elite ball-striking needs a safety net. Even the best iron players in the world miss greens. The difference between good players and great ones is what happens next. Akshay is proving that a complete short game isn’t just about getting up and down occasionally—it’s about doing it every time.

Practice Your Up-and-Downs

Here’s a drill to build Akshay-level scrambling:

Step 1: Setup

Pick four spots around the practice green at different distances and lies:

Tight lie (5-10 yards)

Rough (10-15 yards)

Bunker (greenside)

Fringe (just off the green)

Step 2: Execution

Hit three balls from each spot, trying to get up and down on all twelve attempts. For each ball, commit to your shot selection and focus on getting the ball close enough for a makeable putt.

Step 3: Track Your Results

Record your up-and-down percentage. Aim for 75% or better (9 out of 12). Track your progress over multiple sessions to see improvement.

The Key Insight:

Your iron play may be sharp and creating birdie tries, but the real secret to low scores is making pars those rare times you miss a green. That’s what separates a good round from a great one.

Notice that Akshay has made 65 feet, 7 inches of putts compared to Ryo’s 116 feet, 11 inches. That’s a massive difference. Yet they’re tied. Why? Because Akshay is hitting more greens and giving himself easier putts, and when he misses, he’s converting every single time.

The Lesson for Your Game

Both players prove that there’s no single path to success in golf. Ryo is making everything he looks at. Akshay is hitting it close and cleaning up his misses. One guy is driving it straight but short. The other is longer but wilder.

The key is identifying your strengths and building a game plan around them. If your putter is hot, be aggressive with your reads and trust your stroke. If your ball-striking is dialed in, focus on hitting quality shots and let the short game be your insurance policy.

Golf rewards both artists and technicians. This week at Pebble Beach, we’re watching both styles flourish.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.