PGA Championship Prep With Russell Henley, Kerry Haigh & Titleist's Aaron Dill

Kerry Haigh, Aaron Dill and Russell Henley are each looking to accomplish something very different at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Haigh, the Chief Championships Officer for the PGA of America, will be ensuring that Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, is set up to provide the best players in the world with a stern but fair test in a Major Championship setting. He'll work with the Valhalla grounds crew and the PGA of America Championships team to create a superbly conditioned course that generates a thrilling leaderboard.

Dill, the Vokey Wedges Tour Rep for Titleist, is preparing each of his PGA TOUR players with the best equipment to succeed on the newly-grassed Zeon Zoysia fairways and around the greens of Valhalla. Dill is renowned for his attention-to-detail and custom club building that tour players rave about. He's a disciple of the legendary Bob Vokey, but also Vokey's most trusted asset.

Henley, a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR, is eyeing his first Major Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. He tees off at 7:42 a.m. ET and is looking to build off T-12 and T-10 finishes at the RBC Heritage and Wells Fargo Championship . . . perhaps in the form of hosting the Wanamaker Trophy.

Dill and Henley walking at Valhalla.

And in tandem, Dill and Henley are collaborating to face the flawless conditions of a golf course that hasn’t had member play since last November.

It’s shaping up to be an incredible week in Louisville, with three key figures at Valhalla preparing for a Major Championship . . . in three distinctly different ways.