PGA Cup History
The PGA Cup was first played in 1973 and is a biennial contest between the PGA of Great Britain & Ireland and America. The event is seen as the pinnacle for any PGA Professional as both teams go head-to-head in a Ryder Cup format to win The Llandudno International Trophy.
The inaugural Women's PGA Cup was held in Austin, Texas in 2019. For the first time, female PGA Teaching, Coaching and Club Professionals were the focus of a global competition in a 54-hole stroke play event. Teams include: USA, Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, South Africa, and Sweden. Format is 54 hole stroke play, the low three of five scores per team count toward the team total.
Year: 2022 Men's PGA Cup
- Winner: USA (15.5)
- Runner-Up: GB&I (10.5)
- Site: Foxhills Club and Resort, Ottershaw , United Kingdom
Year: 2022 Women's PGA Cup
- Winner: USA (656)
- Runner-Up: Canada (658)
- Site: Twin Warriors Golf Club, Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico
Year: 2019 Men's PGA Cup
- Winner: USA (14)
- Runner-Up: GB&I (12)
- Site: Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa, Austin, Texas
Year: 2019 Women's PGA Cup
- Winner: USA (671)
- Runner-Up: Canada (675)
- Site: Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa, Austin, Texas