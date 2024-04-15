Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Member Events

PGA Cup History

Published on

The PGA Cup was first played in 1973 and is a biennial contest between the PGA of Great Britain & Ireland and America. The event is seen as the pinnacle for any PGA Professional as both teams go head-to-head in a Ryder Cup format to win The Llandudno International Trophy.
The inaugural Women's PGA Cup was held in Austin, Texas in 2019. For the first time, female PGA Teaching, Coaching and Club Professionals were the focus of a global competition in a 54-hole stroke play event. Teams include: USA, Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, South Africa, and Sweden. Format is 54 hole stroke play, the low three of five scores per team count toward the team total.
Year: 2022 Men's PGA Cup
  • Winner: USA (15.5)
  • Runner-Up: GB&I (10.5)
  • Site: Foxhills Club and Resort, Ottershaw , United Kingdom
  • Full Results
Year: 2022 Women's PGA Cup
  • Winner: USA (656)
  • Runner-Up: Canada (658)
  • Site: Twin Warriors Golf Club, Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico
  • Full Results
Year: 2019 Men's PGA Cup
  • Winner: USA (14)
  • Runner-Up: GB&I (12)
  • Site: Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa, Austin, Texas
  • Full Results
Year: 2019 Women's PGA Cup
  • Winner: USA (671)
  • Runner-Up: Canada (675)
  • Site: Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa, Austin, Texas
  • Full Results
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech