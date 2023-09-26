From the PGA
PGA of America and Battlefy Announce Inaugural PGA of America eSeries
The PGA of America and global eSports platform Battlefy are thrilled to announce the inception of the PGA of America eSeries. This tournament leverages EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, the newly launched next gen golf game that features the Ryder Cup as well as all four majors in men’s golf. The collaboration aims to bridge the worlds of golf and eSports, bringing together golf enthusiasts and gamers alike.
The PGA of America eSeries will run alongside the iconic Ryder Cup, played at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club Sept. 25 - Oct. 1, 2023, and will be structured in a three-stage format, with separate brackets for both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Registration opens September 26 and will culminate with a Championship Event on October 21.
Interested players can find registration details here.
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, which launched in April and has featured five new content updates to the game during every major moment of the golf season, is powered by EA’s Frostbite™ engine, allowing players to experience some of the world’s most prominent golf destinations in stunning 4K. In addition to the Ryder Cup and all four men’s majors, the game features over 30 bucket list courses.
"The PGA of America eSeries represents an evolution in how we engage with the next generation of golfers," said Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer, PGA of America. "This collaboration with Battlefy amplifies our commitment to grow interest and participation in the game of golf through our more than 29,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals. By embracing modern gaming culture, we can continue introducing this game we love to all through additional relevant and exciting channels."
The eSeries is not just about competition; it's about rewarding dedication, skill, passion and being part of a unique community. Participants compete to claim a piece of an impressive prize pool that includes eSports rewards of 1.5 Million PP (Premium Currency), 15 Million RP and 20 Million XP, in addition to thousands in cash.
“As with any great competitive experience, we value the spirit of both performance and participation,” said Robert Zliehovec, Head of League Operations, Battlefy. “While the winners will earn fame, glory and a handsome prize, there will also be participation rewards for everyone that competes. So whether you're an aficionado on the greens, an avid gamer or simply someone who enjoys a good competition, the PGA of America eSeries is definitely a unique experience to not miss out on.”
Registration details and further information is available at battlefy.com/easports-pga- rydercup.