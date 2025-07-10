PGA of America Golf Professional Kim Moore Wins U.S. Adaptive Open

It wouldn't be easy. But all Kim Moore needed was steady golf.

She knows what that looks like: Moore, who's a PGA of America Golf Professional and was the Head Women's Golf Coach at Western Michigan University, told her players to stay patient and focused all the time in their own matches.

And at Woodmont Country Club on July 9 in the final round of the U.S. Adaptive Open, it was her turn to perform.

That she did, as Moore - three shots out of the lead after Round 2 - played mistake-free golf to vault past leader Cassie Sengul with a solid 75 and claim her second career U.S. Adaptive Open in the Women's Overall category . Moore, who's from Battle Creek, Michigan, won her first title at the inaugural Adaptive Open at Pinehurst No. 6 in North Carolina.

"It feels just as good as the first time,” Moore said after her victory.

Born without a right foot and slight case of spina bifida, Moore's life has been all about perseverance and keeping herself buoyed with optimism. She admitted that a second-round 83 at Woodmont sunk her spirits a bit, but part of tournament golf is getting back off the mat and sticking with it, especially when there's more golf to play.

That's the approach Moore took... and it worked.

"The second round was definitely not the best," noted Moore. "In the final round, I just really tried to stay positive. That was my mental mindset. I felt like my mental game was a little weak and that really got to me. So that made a good difference for sure.

"This was definitely something I was looking forward to and hoping to accomplish, and it’s just nice to be able to be on top again."