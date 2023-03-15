Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
From the PGA

PGA of America Issues Statement on USGA/R&A Distance Proposal

Published on
The Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

The Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America)

The PGA of America has released the following statement regarding the recent Distance Proposal from the USGA and R&A:
As we have previously stated to the USGA and the R&A, we are strongly opposed to any rules changes that will make the game less fun for recreational golfers. Regarding this specific area of interest, we are pleased that there is no longer a focus on changing or modifying the ball or clubs that recreational players may use.
We are not in favor of bifurcation and do not anticipate individual club’s implementing such a Model Local Rule as it is meant for elite players.
In regards to the PGA Championship, 2026 is still a long way off and until we know the specifics of the proposed Model Local Rule we are not in a position to make that determination.

We also recommend

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at the Southern Hills on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
Game Changers
How Driving Distance has Changed Over the Past 40 years on the PGA Tour
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech