PGA of America Past President Jim Remy Honored as Legend of the PGA at 108th PGA Annual Meeting

As the PGA of America prepares to elect a new president of the Association Thursday at the 108th PGA Annual Meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan, it was only fitting that the meeting began by honoring Past President Jim Remy as a “Legend of the PGA.”

Elected in 2008 as the 36th PGA of America President, Remy became the first New England PGA Section member to ascend to the Association’s highest office. During his term, Remy promoted the essential role PGA of America Golf Professionals play throughout the industry, especially as a golf employer’s most valuable asset for economic growth and development. Remy also campaigned for improving the public’s perception of the fitness and healthy lifestyle values of the game of golf.

“Right from the beginning, I wanted to get involved,” said Remy. “I never thought I’d be president of the PGA of America, but I got to be with the most incredible PGA Professionals on the Board of Control who encouraged me to run.

“You have to pinch yourself because you don’t realize what you’ve accomplished,” he continued. “I live in a town of 1,500 people, we have one traffic light, my daughter’s graduating class was 28 and there I was as president of the PGA of America.”

Born in Leominster, Massachusetts, Remy’s first love was skiing. He grew up racing, even becoming a professional skier. But, needing a sport and eventually a job in the summer, he found golf.

His golf career began at Worcester Country Club in 1980, site of the first Ryder Cup, when he was hired by Head Professional Ray Lajoie, PGA.

Remy with wife, Darlene.

“After day one, he said, ‘I’m going to do this for the rest of my life,’” said Darlene Remy, Jim’s wife.

He became a PGA of America Golf Professional in 1984 and the head golf professional at the renowned Killington Ski Resort Golf Course in Killington, Vermont.

In 1997, Remy began building a golf operation at Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow. For the next two decades, he oversaw the construction, development and management of Okemo Valley Golf Club.

Remy served in almost every capacity within the New England PGA Section, including as the Section’s President from 1995-97. Among various awards, he was named the 1997 New England PGA Golf Professional of the Year and was inducted into the New England PGA Section Hall of Fame in 2008. He was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2011.

“If you’re willing to help others, you can achieve incredible things; you can’t believe how many doors that open for you with that mindset.” Jim Remy, PGA

In 2004, Remy ran successfully for the national Secretary position, the first national officer elected from Vermont and the New England Section. It was the closest PGA of America election ever, taking seven ballots. Four years later, he was elected president.

“It was quite a battle and it was the longest election in our history, it took almost three hours to get elected,” Remy explained. “If you’re willing to help others, you can achieve incredible things; you can’t believe how many doors that open for you with that mindset.”

Remy served an unprecedented six-and-a-half years on the PGA of America Board of Control. Becoming president in 2008 during a worldwide recession, Remy helped lead the prudent management of the Association’s budget that enabled the continuance of valuable Member programs.

“We accomplished a lot in a tough time,” he said. “You know, it’s the people around you that make the difference, it was the PGA of America staff, it was my Section, my Chapter.”

Notably, he presided over an emotional ceremony in 2009, nearly a half-century after the Caucasian-only clause was eradicated from PGA of America bylaws, bestowing posthumous membership to three African American golf professional pioneers: John Shippen, Ted Rhodes and Bill Spiller, along with an honorary membership to boxing legend and golf diversity advocate Joe Louis.

“They say that you can’t turn back time, but you can do your very best to make it right,” Remy said during the ceremony in 2009.

“It was one of the greatest moments in my entire life,” Remy reminisced. “It still resonates with me today.”

Remy’s impact on the Association during his presidency is felt to this day, and his love for the game and the industry lives on.

“The thing about Jim is that he loves golf,” said 2010 Ryder Cup Captain Corey Pavin, PGA, in a tribute video. “He loves everything about it. I just love to see that in someone in a position that can really influence the game of golf.”

After more than 20 years at Okemo Mountain Resort, Remy was hired in 2019 by the Association as a career consultant. For three years officially on the job, and even today within the New England PGA, he continues something he’s done from the start.

Helping PGA of America Golf Professionals improve their lives and careers.