PGA of America President Don Rea Jr. to Captain United States Team in 2026 Women’s PGA Cup

The PGA of America today announced PGA of America President Don Rea Jr. as Captain of the 2026 United States Women’s PGA Cup Team. He will guide the U.S. roster of five women PGA of America Golf Professionals when they compete in the fourth Women’s PGA Cup, to be hosted by the Professional Golfers Association of Great Britain & Ireland, Sept. 3-5, 2026.

Rea, who was elected as the 44th PGA President in November 2024, is the Owner and Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club, a public golf course in Mesa, Arizona. A PGA of America Member for 22 years and a Member of the Southwest PGA Section, he earned PGA Master Professional status in 2024, the highest educational designation a PGA of America Member can obtain. Rea was elected PGA of America Secretary in 2020 and Vice President in 2022. “I am extremely honored to serve as Captain of the 2026 United States Women’s PGA Cup Team,” said Rea.

“The PGA World Alliance is excited to see this event continue as it is a special reminder of the impact women PGA Professionals from around the world have on our game. I am incredibly proud that women PGA Professionals aspire to compete in the Women’s PGA Cup, and look forward to watching our talented PGA Members earn points towards qualifying over the next two years. I cannot wait to lead our team next September.”

The 2026 U.S. Women’s PGA Cup qualification points system is underway, with the next opportunity for players to earn points coming at the Women’s Stroke Play Championship taking place Feb. 16-18 at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

For additional information on the qualification process, visit here. The Women’s PGA Cup is an international team competition for women PGA Professionals from around the world. The biennial event featured six teams in 2024 from the United States, Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, South Africa and Sweden competing in 54-hole stroke play format. The low three of five scores per team (each round) count toward the team total per round.

The U.S. Team won its third consecutive Women’s PGA Cup last October, eclipsing runner-up Canada by 12 strokes at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon.