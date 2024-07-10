PGA of America Vice President Don Rea Jr. Earns PGA Master Professional Designation

PGA of America Vice President Don Rea Jr., the Owner and Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club, a public golf facility in Mesa, Arizona, has earned PGA Master Professional Status, the highest educational designation a PGA of America Member can obtain.

The Association comprises more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals, and Rea, a Member of the Southwest PGA Section, joins a special group as the 447th to earn Master Professional status. He achieved his designation in Executive Management.

The PGA Master Professional Program is available to those with at least 10 years of PGA of America Membership along with having achieved advanced certification through the PGA Specialized and Certified Professional Programs. The curriculum includes an extensive project based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA of America Golf Professional. PGA Master Professional status is earned upon successful completion of the project’s presentation.

The program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA of America Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. The curriculum is designed to ensure golf professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the marketplace within the Executive Management, Golf Operations and Teaching and Coaching Designations.

“It’s an incredible privilege to become a PGA Master Professional and be a part of this extraordinary group,” said Rea. “This program is about becoming the best PGA of America Golf Professional you can become and setting the standard within the golf industry. I’ve always been inspired by the careers and efforts of our Master Professionals. This is a career milestone I’ll never forget and I hope I can inspire many more to do the same.”

A PGA of America Member for 22 years, Rea was elected PGA of America Secretary in 2020 and Vice President at the 2022 PGA Annual Meeting. In November of this year, he will be elected President. He joins PGA of America Past Presidents Suzy Whaley, Roger Warren, Ken Lindsay and J.R. Carpenter as a PGA of America Officer who has earned the title of PGA Master Professional.

Rea served on the PGA of America’s National Board of Directors from 2016-’19. Elected as President of the Southwest PGA Section from 2013-’14, Rea also was a member of the Board of Directors for the Southwest PGA Section, National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) and the Arizona Tourism Alliance. While on the PGA Board of Directors, he chaired the Junior Golf Committee and worked with the Coaching and Player Development, and Community Golf Committees.

Rea currently serves on the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association Board of Directors to promote the golf and hospitality industry and help educate the public and Arizona legislators on golf industry water usage.

Since 2012, Rea has owned Your Course Consulting. He also founded Community Course Rescue Services, LLC in 2017.

Rea resides with his wife of 25 years, Karen, in Gilbert, Arizona, and has two children, Don III and Katie.