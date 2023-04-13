PGA Vice President Don Rea, Jr. Appointed to Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association Board of Directors

The PGA of America and the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association (AzLTA) are pleased to announce that PGA Vice President Don Rea, Jr. has been appointed to the AzLTA Board of Directors.



Rea is the Owner and General Manager of Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, which has been rated the “Best Executive Golf Course in Arizona” by the Arizona Republic. He is recognized throughout the golf industry for his leadership and expertise in growing the game.

PGA of America Vice President Don Rea has fun with the crowd during the second round of the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club on October 8, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Rea has been a PGA Member for 20 years and was elected as PGA Secretary in 2020 and PGA Vice President in 2022. His various leadership positions in the industry include serving on the national board of directors of the PGA of America, chairing the Junior Golf Committee and working with the Coaching and Player Development and Community Golf Committees.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association,” said Rea. “Arizona’s tourism sector remains one of the nation's best. Joining the board is a great opportunity for me to promote the hospitality industry and help educate the public and Arizona legislators on golf industry water usage. I am excited to represent the perspective of the PGA Professional and the golf industry, as together we strive to elevate Arizona tourism and the jobs we help create.”

“We are thrilled to have Don Rea join the AzLTA Board of Directors,” said AzLTA President and CEO Kim Sabow. “Don brings a wealth of knowledge about golf’s importance to Arizona’s tourism sector, and his passion for the sport as well as the hospitality industry will be a tremendous asset to our team and his fellow board members.”



A Member of the Southwest PGA Section, Rea served on the PGA of America’s national Board of Directors from 2016-19. President of the Southwest PGA Section from 2013-14, Rea also was a member of the Board of Directors for the Southwest PGA Section, National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) and the Arizona Tourism Alliance.

PGA Vice President Don Rea and Antonio Tajani, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, pose with the Ryder Cup at an event on Feb. 24 in New York City.

In addition, Rea is the founder of Your Course Consulting and Community Course Rescue Services, LLC.

He spent nine years as a Minor League Baseball umpire, ascending to Triple-A. In addition, he umpired several Spring Training Games for Major League Baseball.



Rea resides with his wife, Karen, in Gilbert, Arizona, and has two children, Don III and Katie.