PGA WEST, Indian Wells Host 2025 PGA National Club Championship for Top Amateur Club Champions

Amateur club champions representing golf clubs within all 41 PGA Sections will compete in the 2025 PGA National Club Championship over the next two weeks at both PGA WEST and Indian Wells Golf Resort in Southern California.

The sixth edition of the PGA National Club Championship will be contested by over 450 club champions ranging in age from 14 to 80.

The PGA National Club Championship features amateur club champions from facilities across the country with a PGA of America Golf Professional. Winners of any 2025 club championship received an invitation to compete from their PGA of America Golf Professional.

“The PGA of America is excited for the next two weeks of golf at the 2025 PGA National Club Championship at PGA WEST and Indian Wells,” said PGA of America President and Master Professional Don Rea Jr. “This Championship is a wonderful showcase for the top amateur club champions in the country while also shining a light on the PGA of America Golf Professionals who helped elevate their games. We are eager to deliver a phenomenal experience for these champions, which I’m proud to say includes Courtney Cartney and Bennett Pulliam from my own club, Augusta Ranch.”

The National Club Championship comprises three women's divisions and three men's divisions, each competing in a three-day, 54-hole stroke play competition. The divisions for women and men are Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Legend (65+ years old).

The 16th hole at PGA WEST's Stadium Course.(Photo by JP Henebry)

Competition rounds will take place on the Pete Dye Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament Courses at PGA WEST and the Celebrity Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort.

The Nicklaus Tournament Course. (Photo by Evan Schiller)

Known as the Western Home of Golf in America, PGA WEST is home to nine iconic golf courses designed by the game's greatest visionaries. The resort’s iconic Pete Dye Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament Courses annually play host to The American Express™, part of the PGA TOUR's West Coast Swing.

The Stadium Course, designed by Pete Dye in 1986 and restored in 2024 by Tim Liddy, is widely regarded as one of North America's premier golf courses and is renowned for its groundbreaking design that includes natural spectator seating. The Nicklaus Tournament Course, designed by Jack Nicklaus, boasts new challenges around every corner, including the rare feature of two island greens.

Indian Wells Golf Resort's Celebrity Course.

The nearby Celebrity Course at Indian Wells, designed by Clive Clark, opened in 2006 and is known for its spectacular mountain views, undulating fairways and extensive water features with striking waterfalls.

Airshare is the official private aviation partner of the PGA National Club Championship.

Elijah Craig, the official bourbon partner of the National Club Championship, will host cocktail hours on-site.

Ship Sticks is the official golf club shipping partner of the PGA National Club Championship.