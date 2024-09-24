Presidents Cup: Four Match Play Strategies to Help You Play Better Golf

The 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal promises to be an exciting experience for golf enthusiasts worldwide to tune in to and watch. The electrifying atmosphere and the players' pride in their teams make the U.S versus International competition one of a kind.

And while team events like the Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup present a different dynamic from regular stroke play events, they also offer a wealth of lessons that can be applied to your game.

Here's what we can learn:

1. Embrace an Aggressive Putting Strategy

One striking feature of the Presidents Cup, or any team event, is the aggressive putting style of the players. Unlike stroke play, where golfers might be cautious to avoid three-putting, match play encourages a more assertive approach. Players don't hesitate to put a little more hit into their putts, understanding that the all-or-nothing nature of match play mitigates the fear of a comebacker.

Si Woo Kim.

Tip: Sometimes, it's to your advantage to adopt an aggressive putting mindset in your own game when the situation allows. Don't hold back on your putts, especially if you're playing in a match-play format or aiming for a specific outcome. This approach can boost your confidence and increase your chances of holing more putts.

Try the Ladder Drill

To practice aggressive putting without the fear of long comeback putts, try the Ladder Drill:

1. Place five tees in a straight line from the hole at 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 feet away.

2. Start at the 2-foot mark, making sure to hole the putt before moving to the 4-foot mark.

3. If you miss a putt, start over from the beginning. This drill helps you build confidence and teaches the importance of making every putt.

2. Bold Course Management

One of the game-changers in the Presidents Cup is how players manage the course. The shift from avoiding big numbers to taking calculated risks is evident. Seeing players go for tight pin locations and challenging shots rather than playing it safe is thrilling but also insightful.

Keegan Bradley.

Tip: Apply aggressive course management tactics in your game. Assess the risk and reward for each shot, and don't be afraid to aim for flags or take risks when the situation demands. This type of strategic play can pay off in spades, helping you lower your scores and gain a competitive edge.

3. Stay Mentally Tough and Focused

The President’s Cup isn't just a test of skills; it's a showcase of mental toughness and resilience. Players often come from behind to win crucial matches, demonstrating the importance of staying positive and focused, no matter the score.

Find a Coach Take the next step in your golf journey by connecting with a PGA Coach in your area. Search Now

Tip: Cultivate a resilient mindset during your rounds. Keep positive, stay focused on each shot, and never give up, even if you're trailing. The ability to maintain concentration and belief in your game can lead to remarkable comebacks and better overall performance.

4. Embrace Adaptability

Another lesson from watching team events like the Presidents Cup is the need for adaptability. The varying formats, from four-ball to foursomes, each demand a different strategy and style of play.

Tip: Be willing to adjust your strategy based on the situation. Whether you're playing match play, stroke play, or practicing alone, being flexible and adapting your approach can dramatically improve your game.

Tom Kim at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

The Presidents Cup is more than just an action-packed tournament; it's a treasure trove of lessons for golfers at all levels. By incorporating an aggressive putting strategy, practicing bold course management, and focusing on mental toughness, you can elevate your game.

Remember, the key to improvement lies in watching and admiring the pros, but also applying their lessons and techniques to your own play. Good luck!

Brendon Elliott is a PGA Coach in the Orlando area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.