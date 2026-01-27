Registration Now Open for Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifiers



The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced today that registration for 2026 – 2027 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open on DriveChipandPutt.com

This year will mark Drive, Chip and Putt’s 13th season of qualifying events for boys and girls ages 7-15. The free program, which can be accessed in all 50 states, aims to provide a welcoming environment for youth to participate in golf and focus on the game’s three fundamental skills.



In April, a pace of play bonus will be implemented during the 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club. Under the new policy, National Finalists will earn up to three additional points if they complete each shot during the competition in 40 seconds or less. This initiative aims to reinforce pace of play as an essential skill in golf. Further details about the National Finals policy are available within the National Finals scoring section on the rules and regulations page of the website ( here ).

Local qualifying for the 13th season begins May 2 at 353 sites nationwide and will continue throughout the summer. Participants are grouped in separate girls’ and boys’ divisions in four age categories, with scoring centered around skill performance in driving, chipping and putting.

Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively. This season’s 10 regional hosts feature several USGA and PGA Championship sites, including TPC Sawgrass, Whistling Straits, Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Castle Pines Golf Club, Southern Hills Country Club, Crooked Stick Golf Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Los Angeles Country Club, Laurel Valley Golf Club and Quaker Ridge Golf Club.

From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 4, the eve of the 2027 Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are facilitated by all 41 Sections of the PGA of America across the country.

Online registration makes it easy for parents to sign up their junior golfer and find a local qualifier near them. Registration is open to age-eligible juniors of all skill levels with no prior experience in golf required to participate.

The first events slated for the local qualifying kickoff will take place on May 2 at Miramar Golf Course in San Diego, California, and Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida. The full breakdown and schedule of 2026 – 2027 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:

Local (May 2 to August) - 353 host sites throughout all 50 states - Up to 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Subregional (July and August) - 64 host sites - 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Regional (September and October) - 10 host sites in 10 regions - 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue

National Finals (April 4, 2027) - 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host sites on the following dates:

Saturday, September 12 | TPC Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Annual host: The Players Championship

Previously hosted: U.S. Amateur - 1994

Saturday, September 12 | Whistling Straits | Sheboygan, Wis.

Previously hosted: PGA Championship – 2004, 2010 and 2015; U.S. Senior Open – 2007; Ryder Cup – 2021 Future host: U.S. Amateur – 2028

Sunday, September 13 | Pinehurst Resort & Country Club | Pinehurst, N.C.

Previously hosted: PGA Championship – 1936; Ryder Cup – 1951; U.S. Amateur – 1962, 2008 and 2019; U.S. Women’s Amateur – 1989; U.S. Open – 1999, 2005, 2014 and 2024; U.S. Women’s Open – 2014

Future host: U.S. Women’s Amateur – 2027; U.S. Open – 2029; U.S. Women’s Open – 2029

Sunday, September 13 | Castle Pines Golf Club | Castle Rock, Colo.

Previously hosted: The International – 1986-2006; BMW Championship – 2024 (PGA Tour)

Saturday, September 19 | Southern Hills Country Club | Tulsa, Okla.

Previously hosted: U.S. Open – 1958, 1977 and 2001; PGA Championship – 1970, 1982, 1994, 2007 and 2022; U.S. Women’s Amateur – 1946 and 2024; U.S. Amateur – 1965 and 2009; Senior PGA Championship – 2021

Future host: PGA Championship – 2032

Sunday, September 20 | Crooked Stick Golf Club | Carmel, Ind.

Previously hosted: PGA Championship – 1991; U.S. Women’s Open – 1993; Solheim Cup – 2005; U.S. Women’s Amateur – 2007; U.S. Senior Open – 2009

Future host: U.S. Senior Open - 2028

Sunday, September 20 | Pebble Beach Golf Links | Pebble Beach, Calif.

Previously hosted: U.S. Amateur -- 1929, 1947, 1961, 1999 and 2018; U.S. Women’s Amateur – 1940 and 1948; U.S. Open – 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010 and 2019; PGA Championship – 1977; U.S. Women's Open – 2023

Annual host: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Future host: U.S. Open – 2027 and 2032; U.S. Women’s Open – 2035

Sunday, September 27 | The Los Angeles Country Club | Los Angeles, Calif.

Previously hosted: U.S. Women’s Amateur – 1930; Walker Cup – 2017; U.S. Open – 2023

Future host: U.S. Women’s Open – 2032, U.S. Open – 2039

Saturday, October 3 | Laurel Valley Golf Club | Ligonier, Pa.

Previously hosted: PGA Championship – 1965, Ryder Cup – 1975, U.S. Senior Open – 1989; Senior PGA Championship – 2005

Sunday, October 11 | Quaker Ridge Golf Club | Scarsdale, N.Y.

Previously hosted: Walker Cup – 1997; Curtis Cup – 2018

