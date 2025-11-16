Sandra Changkija Holds 54-Hole Lead at Assistant PGA Professional Championship

Sandra Changkija started Saturday’s third round of the Assistant PGA Professional Championship with a one-shot lead over Michael Balcar and three others.

After the two combined for an eagle, 10 birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys on the Dye Course at PGA Golf Club – resulting in a half-dozen lead changes – the scenario remained the same: Changkija leading by one over Balcar entering Sunday’s final round after each shot 2-under 70.

Changkija is just 18 holes away from making history as the first woman to win the Assistant PGA Professional Championship in its 49-year history. Not that she was making any predictions.

“Eighteen more holes, and we’ll see what happens,” said Changkija, who teaches at Lake Nona and is a member of the North Florida PGA Section.

Balcar, who works at Brandywine Country Club and is a member of the Northern Ohio Section, knows he might have the best chance of preventing history, but he’s concentrating on trying to avoid mistakes on the daunting Dye course.

“The best player is going to win,” he said. “The ball doesn't care who you are, right? I think she's going to be really tough tomorrow, and I have to bring my ‘A’ game. We’ll see what happens.”

Per PGA of America guidelines, women play approximately 85 percent of the yardage as the men. Saturday’s yardage was 7,161 yards for the men, 6,079 yards for the women.

Changkija had the steadier round Saturday, making five birdies against three bogeys to reach 8-under 208. She enjoyed a three-shot swing at the par-3 13th, making birdie against Balcar’s double-bogey to regain the lead. They were tied until Balcar bogeyed the 18th hole after missing the green.

“There were some difficult pin positions, and the wind was swirling,” Changkija said. “I was sort of aware of where we stood. I thought one of the key moments in the round came when I saved par at 7.”

Balcar had a more colorful scorecard, making an eagle at the par-5 fifth with a “hard-as-I-could hit” 4-iron to 10 feet” but also double bogeyed the ninth with a bad drive and the par-3 13th.

“I don't know what happened at 13,” Balcar said. “I thought I hit a good 7-iron. It looked like it hit pin high or middle. Must have hit the down slope and rolled all the way off the green into the sprinkler head. I thought I hit a decent chip, and it rolled off the front of the green and back and forth, made double and that's what this Pete Dye course does. You got to be on your game. You can't let it slip at all.”

Balcar won a PGA Tournament Series event on the Dye course last year, so he has good vibes. It didn’t hurt that he rebounded with birdies after both double bogeys.

Changkija also has had success at PGA Golf Club, winning three consecutive PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championships, but none of them on the Dye.

She won 16 events while playing at Nova Southeastern University, becoming the only golfer to earn four consecutive Player of the Year honors (2008-11). She joined the LPGA Tour the following year and played there for eight seasons before going into teaching.

“Sandra has got a beautiful swing,” Balcar said. “She hits it pretty far, I'd say, and hits a lot of fairways and greens. And she's got a great putting stroke. Every putt she hits, it looks like it's going in.”

Evan Wartgow (72) of the Utah Section will also be in Sunday’s final threesome. Dalton Bartlett (73) of the North Florida Section is fourth and Adam Fisher (75) of the Carolinas Section is fifth.

The winner earns $17,800 and a spot in next year’s PGA Professional Championship, and the top four advance to next year’s Assistant PGA Professional Championship. The Assistant PGA Professional Championship is supported by Golf Channel and Srixon/Cleveland Golf.