The Best Family Memories are Made on the Course

Quality time is an important key to maintaining any relationship, but especially familial relationships. One thing about the game of golf? It's perfect for fostering relationships.



The golf course is the perfect place to make some family memories that will last a lifetime. We asked our audience to share a few of their stories, and the results are heartwarming, funny and the perfect example of family togetherness.

Playing with my 3 brothers!

- Keith Buechle, Facebook

Watching my sons play college golf 💙

- corgolffitness, Instagram

My dad. Used to take us with him on his rounds to putt as early as 3-4 yrs old. Started playing fully by 5-6. Been playing now for 28-29 years.

- Ryan Plachta, Facebook

Playing with my son and granddaughter anytime we can.

- Bob Detherage, Facebook

Playing with my son. We have played some really nice courses. He’s becoming a pretty good player. Makes me a very proud dad.

- Wayne Rosemont, Facebook

My stepmom was a very good athlete in her day. Always adventurous, and encouraged me to try new things. I would give anything to play another round with her!

- Jason DeNoto, Facebook

My dad got men’s clubs cut down for me so I could start playing and learning the game at 6 years old. I’m beyond grateful. He believed in girls golf so much he went to sue the state of California and then, girls golf was sanctioned as an official CIF sports. I owe my dad so much for giving me a chance and believing in my game. Golf dads are the best!

- Jennifer Marshall, Facebook

My father and I so many rounds together over the years. So many great memories! Sadly, he recently stopped playing. On a somewhat related note, my first set of clubs (Wilson Staff blades from the mid 1980’s) were inherited from my grandfather.

- Aaron Spear. Facebook