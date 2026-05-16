The Biggest PGA Championship Comebacks in Past 50 Years

There's nothing quite as spectacular as a big comeback, especially at a Major Championship. Moving day takes on a whole new meaning when a player comes from far behind. These are the movers and shakers from the PGA Championship.

The biggest moving-day (36-hole) comebacks by eventual PGA Championship winners over the past 50 years are:

Bob Tway — 9 shots back (1986) Dave Stockton — 8 shots back (1976)

And even more exciting, the final round comeback!

Here are the largest final-round (54-hole) comebacks by winners of the PGA Championship in the last 50 years:

John Mahaffey — 7 shots back (1978) Justin Thomas — 7 shots back (2022) Lanny Wadkins — 6 shots back (1977) Payne Stewart — 6 shots back (1989) Steve Elkington — 6 shots back (1995)

Largest first-round deficit for the eventual winner: 8 shots. John Mahaffey in 1978, Payne Stewart in 1989 and Keegan Bradley in 2011.