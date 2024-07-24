The Coolest Tee Markers in Golf

A lot of things set golf courses apart from each other.

Location. Architect. The community around it. Condition. Vibes. There are endless traits that make individual courses beloved by the people who play on them.

One underrated quality? Tee markers. It's a subtle thing, maybe reserved for the golfiest of golfers, but there's nothing that beats teeing one up between two sweet markers.

And golf courses across the world take it upon themselves to come up with some cool ones. So we asked:

The Internet, as always, did not disappoint. Here are some of the best!

1 of 1

Tobacco Road

- Bill Ross on Facebook

El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba are the best!

- a.j_dubs31 on Instagram

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Cabot Citrus Farms

- Kevin Kohlbeck on Facebook

Ansley Golf Club at Settindown

- Matthew Beall on Facebook

Buffalo Ridge at Big Cedar Lodge

-100_keepitunder on Threads

Spanish Open at Centro Nacional de Golf

Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge

-100_keepitunder on Threads

From the tour

TPC Deere Run - John Deere Classic

- Danny McConnell on Facebook

I loved the ones they used to use for the Wells Fargo event!

-simsgolftour on Instagram

The garbage trucks at WM kinda hard too! 🔥

- danielreiter0925 on Instagram



Local favorites

In the snow!

- Alan Murphy on X

- Chateau Elan Golf Club

Bradley Campbell on Facebook

Ladies Days at Sleepy Hollow

-rb2golf

My local club growing up had red solo cups filled with cement and painted! I mean how can you beat that? 🤣

- Wesley Brown on Facebook