Tips for High School Golfers & Parents

Golf, a sport that offers numerous benefits for high school students, is a great choice for your child. Whether they're an intermediate player just stepping into the competitive arena or an experienced golfer with years of play under their belt, the tips I'm about to share can help them excel in high school golf.

As a parent, your support and encouragement can play a significant role in nurturing your child's passion for golf. Here are some valuable tips for high school golfers and their parents, highlighting the crucial role you play in their journey.

For High School Golfers:

1. Practice Regularly: Consistent practice is vital to improving golf skills. Encourage your child to practice regularly, focusing on various skill areas of the game, such as driving, iron play, pitching, chipping, and putting. Remembering to work on non-mechanical areas such as course management and the mental game is also important.

2. Take Lessons: Professional golf lessons can significantly help refine techniques and improve performance. Consider enrolling your child in lessons with a knowledgeable PGA Coach who can provide personalized guidance.

3. Focus on Fitness: Golf requires physical fitness and stamina. Encourage your child to engage in activities that improve strength, flexibility, and endurance, such as core exercises, running, and stretching.

4. Study the Rules: Make sure your child is familiar with the rules and etiquette of the game. Understanding golf rules and etiquette is essential for good sportsmanship and fair play.

5. Set Goals: Help your child set achievable goals for their golfing journey. Whether it's reducing their handicap, making the school team, or participating in tournaments, achieving these goals will bring a sense of accomplishment and boost their motivation and determination.

For Parents:

1. Provide Support: Show enthusiasm and support for your child's interest in golf. Attend their matches, offer encouragement, and be their biggest cheerleader.

2. Ensure They Have Proper Equipment: Invest in high-quality golf clubs, balls, and other essential gear for your child. Well-fitted equipment can make a significant difference in their performance and overall experience.

3. Foster Independence: Encourage independence and responsibility in your child's golfing pursuits. Let them take ownership of their practice schedule, equipment maintenance, and tournament preparations.

4. Communicate with Coaches: Maintain open communication with the high school golf coach and your child's PGA Coach to stay informed about your child's progress and offer any assistance if needed.

5. Emphasize Balance: While supporting your child's commitment to golf, encourage them to maintain a healthy balance between academics, social life, and sports. Encourage them to manage their time effectively.

Participating in high school golf can be a rewarding experience for both students and parents. By following these tips, high school golfers can improve their skills, and you, the parents, can take pride in your role as a valuable support of your child's golf journey.

Golf not only teaches valuable life lessons such as discipline and perseverance but also offers an opportunity for family bonding through shared experiences on the golf course, fostering a sense of unity and togetherness.

Brendon Elliott is a PGA Coach in the Orlando area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.