WATCH: New York Giants Legend Michael Strahan Surprises Golfers with Ryder Cup Tickets

By Abbi Kasitz
Imagine this: you're lined up to play one of the last few rounds at Bethpage Black before the Ryder Cup. You've been there for hours – then you hear a knock on your car window. You look up and it's New York Giants legend Michael Strahan.
You make some small talk before he hands you a mysterious white envelope. What's inside? Tickets to the sold out Ryder Cup that is set to be played at the exact place you're currently at in a month's time. Sounds like a fever dream, right? Well, it's not. It happened to some lucky golfers just a few days ago - as part of The People's Perk, a ticket giveaway campaign from the PGA of America to New Yorkers.
Watch the awesome moment here:

