Watch the Hannah Gets Good Series

You know the feeling, golfers: slices, tops, bunker biffs, 3-putts. Bad golf, all of it.

So . . . what would it take to finally get good?

Hannah Rae from the St. Andre Golf crew is finding an answer to that question, with the help of PGA of America Golf Professionals from across the country. They've discussed swing flaws, golf workouts, bunker tips, putting practice and more throughout four episodes of "Hannah Gets Good," the YouTube series documenting the entire improvement process.

Check out some of the episodes so far and be on the lookout for the final installment, where Hannah heads home to the host site of the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship , to put her lessons to the test and accomplish the ultimate goal: breaking 100 at Hazeltine National

Episode 1: Fixing Reverse Spine with PGA Coach Jason Baile

Episode 2: Getting Golf Fit with PGA Coach Thor Parrish

As you've seen in the first two episodes, getting better at golf for Hannah isn't a journey to take alone. PGA Coaches like Jason and Thor are experts at what they do for good reason, and there's plenty around the country who offer lessons and programming for you to take advantage of and improve. Start today:

Episode 3: Conquering Short Game Scaries with PGA Coaches Bridget Ackley & Steven Cox

Episode 4: Ballstriking 101 with PGA Coach Abby Parsons