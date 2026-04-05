What Golfers Can Learn From María José Marín’s Cool, Calm ANWA Victory at Augusta

María José Marín’s win at the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur was impressive for all the obvious reasons. She closed with poise, handled Augusta National’s pressure beautifully and finished off a championship week with the kind of calm that stands out. But what grabbed me most was not just the result. It was the way she got there.

She did not look rushed. She did not look like she was trying to force anything. She looked prepared, committed and clear-headed. To me, that is where the real lesson lives for the rest of us.

When I watch a player win on a stage like that, I am not just admiring talent. I am looking for habits. I am looking for the things that everyday golfers can actually borrow and bring to their own games. Marín’s performance gave us plenty of that. Here are three smart, modern takeaways golfers of any skill level can use right now.

Build The Hole Backward

One of the things I loved about Marín’s week was how intentional it looked. She was not just reacting to the golf course. She looked like she understood what kind of shots the course was asking for and where the safest scoring opportunities lived.

That is a great reminder for amateur golfers. Too many players still play every hole from the tee forward. They stand on the tee box, pull a club and think only about that next shot. Better golf often starts by working backward. Where do you want to hit your next shot from? What angle gives you the best chance? Where is the miss that keeps you in the hole?

That is how good scoring happens.

Steps To Use It

First, stop chasing your all-time best distance and start playing with your real numbers. Know your dependable carry yardages.

Second, before every tee shot, ask yourself where you want the next ball to come from. That matters more than simply trying to blast one.

Third, play away from the big number. Not every pin is asking for a heroic shot. Sometimes the smartest shot on the course is the one that leaves a routine next one.

Action Item For All Golfers

The next time you play, pick three holes and map them backward before you hit the tee shot. Decide what yardage or angle you want into the green, then choose your club off the tee based on that. High handicaps will avoid disasters, mid handicaps will make smarter decisions and lower handicaps will give themselves more realistic birdie looks.

Practice Putting With A Purpose

Augusta National has a way of exposing golfers who only sort of know how to putt. It is not enough to have a decent stroke. You need pace control, discipline and the ability to stay patient when the greens start asking hard questions. Marín clearly handled that challenge well, and I think there is a valuable lesson in that for every golfer.

Most amateur putting practice is too repetitive and too comfortable. Same putt. Same ball. Same result. That can help with mechanics, but it does not fully prepare you for golf. Real golf is random. Different slopes, different speeds, different levels of pressure.

That is why I want golfers to practice feel and adaptability as much as stroke.

Steps To Use It

Set up three balls from three different distances, maybe 15, 25 and 40 feet.

Putt each one only once. No repeats from the same spot.

Your goal is not to make every putt. Your goal is to leave each one in a makeable range for the next putt.

Then change the locations and do it again.

Action Item For All Golfers

Spend 15 minutes on the practice green working only on pace. High handicaps should focus on avoiding three-putts. Mid handicaps should work on consistently leaving putts inside a three-foot circle. Lower handicaps should make it competitive by trying to finish every first putt inside two feet. That is the kind of work that travels to the course.

Let Pressure Simplify You

One of the best lessons from Marín’s victory is that pressure does not always need to make you tighter. Sometimes it should make you simpler.

That is one of the hardest things for golfers to learn. Under pressure, many players add thoughts instead of removing them. They get crowded mentally. They think about mechanics, score, trouble, what-if scenarios and everything else they should not be carrying into the shot.

The best players tend to do the opposite. They narrow everything down. One clear picture. One committed swing. One smart target.

Marín looked like she did that beautifully down the stretch. Even when the moment got bigger, she did not look scattered. She looked centered.

That is a habit golfers can absolutely train.

Steps To Use It

Before every pressure shot, take one slow breath.

Pick the shot shape or window you want to see.

Use one simple cue. Something like smooth, committed or through.

Then hit the shot and accept it.

That is it. No extra clutter.

Action Item For All Golfers

During your next range session, create a little pressure on purpose. Pick a target and tell yourself you have to hit three committed shots in a row before moving on. High handicaps can focus on contact and target start line. Mid handicaps can focus on shape and tempo. Lower handicaps can raise the standard and require full commitment with every club. You are not just training swings. You are training how you respond when the swing starts to matter.

The Real Lesson

What I appreciated most about Marín’s win was how mature it looked. She did not chase perfection. She played with clarity. She managed the course, handled the greens and stayed composed when the temperature rose.

That is the kind of golf I want everyday players to notice.

You do not need Augusta National to learn from Augusta National. You just need to pay attention to what winning golf actually looks like. More often than not, it looks a lot like this: smart planning, great pace on the greens and a mind that gets quieter, not louder, when the moment gets big.

That is a blueprint worth stealing.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.