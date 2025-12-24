Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Where to Find Tickets: Don't Miss the PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship & Senior PGA Championship

There's nothing like seeing Major Championship Golf LIVE. And it's even better with your friends or family!
Whether you're looking for a gift for your favorite golf fan or buying them for yourself, this is where you go to find your tickets for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink, the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine and the 2026 Senior PGA Championship at The Concession.
So gather your crew and get ready to cheer on your favorite players as they chase Major Championship Glory!

PGA Championship: May 11-17, 2026 | Aronimink Golf Club | Newtown Square, PA

Find Tickets HERE

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: June 25 - 28, 2026 | Hazeltine National Golf Club | Chaska, MN

Find Tickets HERE

Senior PGA Championship: April 16-19, 2026 | The Concession Golf Club | Bradenton, FL

Find Tickets HERE
We can't wait to see you in 2026!