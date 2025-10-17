Why Golf is Your Favorite Celebrity's Favorite Sport

Does it seem like everyone on your timeline is picking up golf recently? From friends, to high school acquaintances to your favorite celebrities. If it seems that way, it's because it's true.

Recently, a surge of celebrities, athletes, influencers, etc. have begun posting about their golf journeys. So what makes this the sport that everyone wants to play? A couple of things.

Golf is the never-ending challenge. The great equalizer. Anyone can pick it up, but it requires work, dedication and consistency to start seeing results. For those who have it all, it presents a new and unique challenge, as well as a way to engage with the world around them.

For athletes, it's a way to release some competitive impulses beyond the sport they play. For musicians, it's a way to get into nature and find some inspiration. For actors, perhaps it's a way to reconnect with oneself. For everyone, it's a way to get moving, challenge yourself, go outside, spend time with friends, and simply be human.

Here are some celebrities that have been bit by the golf bug:

Lebron James

Kevin Hart

Justin Bieber

Miranda Lambert

Jessica Alba

Travis & Jason Kelce

Nicole Kidman

Michael Jordan

Noah Kahan

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Niall Horan