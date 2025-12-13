2 Essential Golf Tips From Charley Hull & Lexi Thompson

If you've been following the Grant Thornton Invitational this week, you witnessed something special. Charley Hull and her partner Michael Brennan, along with Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark, both fired record-setting 55s in the opening round at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Yes, you read that right — 17-under par in a single round.

Before you dismiss this as "just a scramble format," stop. These two LPGA stars demonstrated something valuable about attacking a golf course when conditions align. Most of us won't shoot 55 anytime soon, but the approaches Hull and Thompson used? Those translate.

The Charley Hull Approach: Trust Your Swing Changes

Charley Hull admitted she "could not even keep the ball on the planet" during Tuesday's practice round. She'd been working on swing changes the week before, and just days before this tournament, things weren't clicking. She was nervous heading into the first round.

Then she went out and helped post a 55.

Hull's story shows what happens when you commit fully to your swing thought, even when doubt creeps in. How many times have you worked on something at the range, only to abandon it on the first tee when things feel uncomfortable? You're working on a new grip, a different takeaway, trying to shallow out your downswing. It feels weird. So you revert to your old habits the moment you step on the course.

We've all done it.

But if you're going to make a change, commit to it for the entire round. Not just the first three holes. Not just until you hit one bad shot. The entire round.

Preparation matters. If you're working on something new, give yourself enough practice time that you have at least some success with it before taking it to the course. Hull had been working on her changes for a week. When she stepped up on Friday, despite her Tuesday struggles, she had enough reps to trust it.

Pick one swing thought. Commit to it before you tee off. Stick with it no matter what. Write it on your scorecard if you have to. The consistency of commitment often matters more than the perfection of execution.

The Lexi Thompson Method: Use Your Strengths to Create Advantages

Wyndham Clark said something revealing about his partnership with Thompson: "She hits it really far off the tee, and if one of us is in play, we're significantly past kind of the competitors and we have our advantage there."

Distance is Thompson's superpower, and she uses it strategically to create easier approaches. The team made birdie or eagle on nine of their last ten holes, with length off the tee setting up those opportunities.

You don't need to bomb it 280 yards to apply this thinking. Maybe you're exceptionally accurate with your 7-iron. Maybe you're a wizard around the greens. Maybe you're the best lag putter in your foursome. Whatever your strength is, design your round to showcase it as often as possible.

Long off the tee for your skill level? Be aggressive. Take advantage of those shorter approach shots. Accurate but shorter? Play to your precision. Aim for the fat part of greens and let your consistency shine.

Thompson's approach works because she knows what she does well and maximizes those opportunities. She's not trying to be the best bunker player or the most creative shot-maker. She's using her length to make the game easier.

Great with your hybrid? Don't be afraid to hit it off the tee on tight holes. Putt well but struggle with approach shots? Focus on getting anywhere on the green rather than attacking pins. Play to your strengths, not against your weaknesses.

The Bigger Picture

Both Hull and Thompson showed us that great golf comes from confidence, whether that's confidence in a new swing change or confidence in your natural abilities. They made only three pars each in their rounds, going on incredible runs of birdies and eagles. Hull and Brennan went 13 straight holes with birdie or eagle.

That kind of momentum comes from commitment and strategy. Two things every golfer can control, regardless of skill level. Trust your process like Hull. Play to your strengths like Thompson. Do both, and you might just post your own personal record.

