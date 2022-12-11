Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Category - Member Events

2022 PGA & Women’s PGA Cup Highlight Shows Debut on Golf Channel

Published on
Sherry Andonian, Jennifer Borocz, PGA of America President and Team Captain, Jim Richerson, Joanna Coe, Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth and Ashley Grier of the U.S. Team pose with the tournament cup before the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Sherry Andonian, Jennifer Borocz, PGA of America President and Team Captain, Jim Richerson, Joanna Coe, Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth and Ashley Grier of the U.S. Team pose with the tournament cup before the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Golf Channel will air the 2022 PGA and Women’s PGA Cup Highlight Shows beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET (Men’s) and 7:30 p.m. ET (Women’s). The Highlight Shows will spotlight both victorious United States teams, as well as compelling storylines throughout both competitions. 
 The U.S. team, captained by 42nd PGA President Suzy Whaley (then PGA Honorary President), captured the 30th PGA Cup 15.5 - 10.5 over Great Britain & Ireland this past September at Foxhills Resort & Club in Surrey, England. It marked the U.S. team’s first overseas victory since 2009, its second consecutive Llandudno International Trophy and the country’s 19th win in the series against Great Britain & Ireland dating back to 1973. 
The U.S. Women’s team rallied to win the Women’s PGA Cup by two strokes over Canada in October at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The U.S., captained by 43rd PGA President Jim Richerson (current PGA Honorary President), overcame a five-stroke deficit during the final round en route to winning its second consecutive Women’s PGA Cup. The U.S. won the inaugural event in 2019 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.  
What:
2022 PGA and Women’s PGA Cup Highlight Shows
When:
Monday, Dec. 12 
7 p.m. - Men’s
7:30 p.m. - Women’s
Tuesday, Dec. 13
11:30 p.m.- Men’s
12 a.m. - Women’s
Wednesday., Dec. 14
9 a.m. - Men’s
9:30 a.m. - Women’s
Where:
Golf Channel
Re-airs will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11:30 p.m. (Men’s) and 12 a.m. (Women’s), in addition to Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. (Men’s) and 9:30 a.m. (Women’s). All times are ET. 

We also recommend

A participant hits his shot during the 2022 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Austen Amacker/PGA of America)
Equipment
Golf Equipment 101: The Beauty of Bounce
A Friendship Built By Golf - A PGA WORKS Story
Latest
A Friendship Built By Golf - A PGA WORKS Story
It’s About the People: Tom Shea, PGA, Gives Back Through Golf
Game Changers
It’s About the People: Tom Shea, PGA, Gives Back Through Golf
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech