2022 PGA & Women’s PGA Cup Highlight Shows Debut on Golf Channel
Published on
Sherry Andonian, Jennifer Borocz, PGA of America President and Team Captain, Jim Richerson, Joanna Coe, Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth and Ashley Grier of the U.S. Team pose with the tournament cup before the 2nd Women’s PGA Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)
Golf Channel will air the 2022 PGA and Women’s PGA Cup Highlight Shows beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET (Men’s) and 7:30 p.m. ET (Women’s). The Highlight Shows will spotlight both victorious United States teams, as well as compelling storylines throughout both competitions.
The U.S. team, captained by 42nd PGA President Suzy Whaley (then PGA Honorary President), captured the 30th PGA Cup 15.5 - 10.5 over Great Britain & Ireland this past September at Foxhills Resort & Club in Surrey, England. It marked the U.S. team’s first overseas victory since 2009, its second consecutive Llandudno International Trophy and the country’s 19th win in the series against Great Britain & Ireland dating back to 1973.
The U.S. Women’s team rallied to win the Women’s PGA Cup by two strokes over Canada in October at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The U.S., captained by 43rd PGA President Jim Richerson (current PGA Honorary President), overcame a five-stroke deficit during the final round en route to winning its second consecutive Women’s PGA Cup. The U.S. won the inaugural event in 2019 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.
What:
2022 PGA and Women’s PGA Cup Highlight Shows
When:
Monday, Dec. 12
7 p.m. - Men’s
7:30 p.m. - Women’s
Tuesday, Dec. 13
11:30 p.m.- Men’s
12 a.m. - Women’s
Wednesday., Dec. 14
9 a.m. - Men’s
9:30 a.m. - Women’s
Where:
Golf Channel
Re-airs will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11:30 p.m. (Men’s) and 12 a.m. (Women’s), in addition to Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. (Men’s) and 9:30 a.m. (Women’s). All times are ET.