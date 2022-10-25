2022 Women’s PGA Cup Begins Thursday at Twin Warriors Golf Club

The Women’s PGA Cup, the premier international competition among women PGA Professionals, will be played Oct. 27-29 at Twin Warriors Golf Club at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. Women PGA Professionals will participate from six PGA Associations — Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, South Africa, Sweden and the United States. The Women’s PGA Cup is conducted as a 54-hole, stroke-play event, with each team’s lowest three scores counted after each round. The winning country will be the team with the lowest 54-hole aggregate total.

An overall view on the 4th hole during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Similar to the PGA Cup among men’s professionals, the Women’s PGA Cup is not played for a purse. Rather, each team vies for the honor of winning the Cup and basking in the pride that comes with representing one’s country in a distinct and unique international competition.



“This week is an incredible opportunity for women PGA Professionals to represent their country in a unique global competition,” said PGA President and United States Team Captain Jim Richerson, who is General Manager of the Riviera Country Club & The Riviera Tennis Club in Pacific Palisades, California. “We’re thrilled to see this competition expand to six teams this year and look forward to an exciting week of golf in Santa Ana Pueblo.”



Richerson will lead a United States team looking to defend the Cup. The U.S. Team won the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup, captained by Suzy Whaley, by four shots in October 2019, at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa/Foothills Course in Austin, Texas.

Sherry Andonian of Team USA hits her shot during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)