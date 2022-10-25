2022 Women's PGA Cup: Meet the U.S. Team

The 2022 Women’s PGA Cup, the premier international competition for women PGA Club Professionals, is on deck this week at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The U.S. Team was determined following a point system that concluded with the 2022 LPGA Professionals National Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia earlier this year. PGA of America President Jim Richerson is looking to lead the team to victory as the U.S. Team Captain.

Learn a bit more about each member of the U.S Team.

Sherry Andonian of Team USA hits her shot during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Sherry Andonian, PGA:

An LPGA/PGATeaching Professional at both Valley Country Club in Colorado & Mountain View Country Club in ​La Quinta, California.

In 2019, she became the first woman in PGA of America history to compete in both national member championships— the PGA Professional Championship and Senior PGA Professional Championship.

Andonian also recently competed in the 2022 Senior PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors.

Jennifer Borocz of Team USA hits her tee shot during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Jennifer Borocz, PGA:

The Senior Director, Membership & Finance at the North Florida PGA Section PGA in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

She competed in the PGA Professional Championship for the first time in 2022 in Austin, Texas and was formerly the Head Women’s Golf Coach at Jacksonville University.

Joanna Coe of Team USA hits her shot during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Joanna Coe, PGA:

The Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of the winning U.S. Women’s PGA Cup Team in 2019.

Coe won the 2019 PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship, has qualified for three separate Major Championships and earned the 2019 Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year honors.



Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth of Team USA hits her shot during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, PGA:

An LPGA/PGA Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club in Fleming Island, Florida.

Connelly-Eiswerth played professionally on the Epson Tour from 2009-2016 (six top-10 finishes) after playing collegiate golf at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

She was named the 2021 North Florida PGA Section/Northern Chapter PGA Professional of the Year.



Ashley Grier of Team USA during a practice round for the 2nd PGA Women's Cup at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/PGA of America)

Ashley Grier, PGA:

Assistant Golf Professional at Yingling’s Golf Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Grier was a member of the winning U.S. Women’s PGA Cup Team in 2019.

Grier earned the Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year honors in 2020 and has played in four PGA Professional Championships—2016, '19, '21 and '22.

Here’s a look at all of the Teams competing in the Women’s PGA Cup this year.



