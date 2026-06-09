2023 Junior PGA Champion Miles Russell Qualifies For U.S. Open

Golf's Longest Day is now complete, but it's hard to think a 17-year-old from Jacksonville Beach has yet to stop thinking about it.

That's Miles Russell, the 2023 Junior PGA Champion, who secured the final spot in a playoff over PGA of America Golf Professional Tyler Collet at the U.S. Open Final Qualifier in Florida at BallenIsles Country Club's East Course.

After missing a short par putt in the first playoff hole, Russell regrouped quickly. With future Florida State teammate Charlie Woods on the bag, he found the fairway on the par-5 17th and then hit the green in two with a clutch second shot. Collet hit his tee shot into the penalty area and ultimately made bogey, opening the door for Russell. Two putts for birdie later and he was headed to Shinnecock Hills and his first U.S. Open.

"I don't think it's quite set in yet," Russell said after sinking his final to putt. "I'm pretty speechless at the moment. It's something you dream of and practice for. It's really cool."

"It was awesome. We kept it so light," said Russell. "It was kind of the first time I had a buddy on the bag instead of somebody that's like a real caddy. I really liked it. Walking on the fairway and really not talking much golf, just having a fun time ... it was super special."

The U.S. Open will be Russell's first Major Championship appearance of his career, but he's not alone in the youth department at Shinnecock. Fellow high schoolers Jackson Ormond and Giuseppe Puebla - both commits to Russell and Woods' future collegiate rival, Florida - will be walking the fairways as well.

Russell, however, has some serious pedigree and is used to being the young gun. He was the youngest to make a Korn Ferry Tour cut in 2024 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic; the youngest to win the Junior PGA Championship at 14 years old - and by seven shots, we may add - and the youngest to win the Junior PLAYERS Championship, the latter two accomplishments which he did in the same year.

The U.S. Open will be a new challenge, but Russell has the energy, youthful buoyancy and incredible talent to compete just about anywhere seemingly... and the attitude you need to have a long career in this game.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing," he said at BallenIsles, "and see how it goes."