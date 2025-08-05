Miles Russell, Asterisk Talley Lead U.S. Team into 2025 Junior Ryder Cup

The 2025 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team, captained by PGA of America Past President and Master Professional Suzy Whaley, will feature 12 of the best junior golfers in the country competing against the European Junior Ryder Cup team, September 23-25 in New York.

The coed team of six boys and six girls will go head-to-head with their European counterparts at Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove, New York, for two days of foursomes and four-ball matches. The decisive singles matches will take place at Bethpage Black on the eve of the 45th Ryder Cup, marking the first time the U.S. Ryder Cup venue will host the Junior Ryder Cup singles matches.

The U.S. team owns a 7-4-1 record in the event, which has been played in the lead-up to the Ryder Cup since 1997. Members of the U.S. team are in the high school graduating class of 2026, or younger, and U.S. citizens. The team will look to reclaim the cup following a 20 ½ - 9 ½ loss in Rome in 2023.

Whaley with 2025 Junior PGA Champions Lunden Esterline and Asterisk Talley.

“We have an incredibly talented team lined up for September, and I couldn’t be more proud of how all 12 have worked tirelessly to represent their country on the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team,” said Whaley. “This international showcase of golf’s next generation is designed to continue to build international friendships among the top junior golfers in the world. We look forward to competing with Team Europe and Captain Stephen Gallacher in New York, and hope to provide both sides an incredible experience.”

2025 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team

Girls

Zoe Cusack, 17, Potomac, Maryland - With a runner-up finish at the 2025 Girls’ Junior PGA Championship, Cusack will make her Junior Ryder Cup debut. An incoming high school senior at Winston Churchill High School, she is verbally committed to the University of Virginia. She won the Maryland Girls’ Junior Amateur in June and the AJGA Junior in Indiana in April. Cusack is coached by John Scott Rattan, PGA, at Congressional Country Club.

Anna Fang, 16, San Diego, California - Currently No. 6 on the AJGA Rankings and second on the Junior Ryder Cup Rankings, Fang was the runner-up in the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open and the 2025 Fortinet Stanford Invitational hosted by Rose Zhang. She also reached the round of 16 at the 75th U.S. Girls’ Junior, losing in 22 holes. She finished T-3 in the 2025 Girls’ Junior PGA Championship and the 2025 RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic.

Rayee Feng, 17, Short Hills, New Jersey - Ranked 25th on the Rolex AJGA Rankings, Feng is 5th on the Girls’ Junior Ryder Cup rankings. Feng qualified for the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, making the cut to finish T51 and competing alongside her idol Lydia Ko in the final round. Graduating in 2026 from The Pingry School, in Bernards Township, N.J., Feng made it to the U.S. Girls’ Junior semifinals and captured her first individual high school state championship title. Feng competed in the 2021 PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club for Team New Jersey.

Lily Peng, 16, San Ramon, California - The No. 11-ranked golfer in the AJGA, Peng won the 2025 Kathy Whitworth Invitational and reached the semifinals at the 2025 RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic, played at Bethpage Black. Peng holds two other recent top-five finishes at the 2024 PING Invitational (T4) and the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open (3). She is set to graduate in 2027 and is a two-time Honorable Mention Junior All-American. Peng is coached by Bill Barett, PGA.

Asterisk Talley, 16, Chowchilla, California - The No. 1 points earner on the Girls’ Junior Ryder Cup rankings and the No. 2-ranked golfer on the AJGA Rankings, Talley is the 2025 Girls’ Junior PGA Champion and a three-time Junior All-American. She won the 2024 PING Invitational, the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational presented by Rolex and the 2025 Fortinet Stanford Invitational hosted by Rose Zhang. At 15 years old, she was the youngest competitor in the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, where she finished T44 as the low amateur. The No. 14 amateur in the world was the runner-up at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur, 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur and 2024 U.S. Girls' Junior championships.

Amelie Zalsman, 16, St. Petersburg, Florida - Zalsman is ranked No. 12 by the AJGA and earned her spot based on her third-place ranking on the Junior Ryder Cup points list. She won the 2025 Rolex Girls’ Junior Championship as well as the Rolex Tournament of Champions in 2024, and finished T-5 in The Nelly Invitational presented by Chevron. The 2024 Second Team Junior All-American is a member of the class of 2027.

Boys

Hamilton Coleman, 17, Augusta, Georgia - The 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion and the No. 3-ranked golfer by the AJGA, Coleman will make his Junior Ryder Cup debut. Coleman won the 2024 Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex and a 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. He tied for fourth at the 2025 Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship. The 2024 Second Team Junior All-American is committed to the University of Georgia.

Luke Colton, 18, Frisco, Texas - The No. 2-ranked golfer on the AJGA Rankings had a strong season that included runner-up finishes at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May and the 2024 Rolex Tournament of Champions. Coached by Andrew Lewis, PGA, Colton has won consecutive individual high school state championships in Texas and has also placed top-10 in four other recent tournaments. Named to the U.S. National Junior Team earlier in April, he helped his team defeat Team Canada 16-8 at Champions Golf Club in Houston. A 2024 First Team Junior All-American, Colton has committed to Vanderbilt University.

Lunden Esterline, 16, Andover, Kansas – The 2025 Boys’ Junior PGA Champion played his way onto the Junior Ryder Cup with a six-shot victory at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in Indiana in August that included a course-record-tying 62 in the second round. Esterline’s 2025 season includes a top-5 finish in the K.J. Choi Foundation Texas Junior Championship hosted by Pacificlinks Korea and a top 10 in the Callaway Junior at Canebrake Club. Esterline has committed to Auburn University and is expected to join the Tigers’ golf program in 2027.

Tyler Mawhinney, 17, Fleming Island, Florida - Ranked No. 10 by the AJGA, Mawhinney’s early success included winning the 2024 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship and making the cut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open (T65) in his PGA TOUR debut. Mawhinney won the 2025 USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship with playing partner Will Hartman. He also recently tied for second at the 2025 Boys’ Junior PGA Championship and 2025 Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship and tied for third at the 2025 RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic in June. A 2024 First Team Junior All-American, Mawhinney has made a verbal commitment to Vanderbilt University. Mawhinney is coached by Chan Reeves, PGA.

Giuseppe Puebla, 16, Royal Palm Beach, Florida - The No. 7-ranked golfer on the AJGA Rankings, Puebla has three second-place finishes in 2025 at the 2025 Boys’ Junior PGA Championship, AJGA Simplify Boys’ Championship at Carlton Woods and the RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic. Additionally, Puebla finished third at the Jones Cup Junior Invitational in December 2024 and played in the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank. He competed in the 2023 17U PGA Jr. League Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Team Florida, finishing runner-up as a team.

Miles Russell, 16, Jacksonville Beach, Florida - The No. 1-ranked golfer on the Boys’ Junior Ryder Cup list, AJGA Rankings and Junior Golf Scoreboard Rankings, Russell will compete in his second Junior Ryder Cup. Committed to attend Florida State University in the fall of 2026, he has won two major titles this year: the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and the Simplify Boys’ Championship at Carlton Woods. Last year, he became the youngest golfer to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing tied for 20th at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida, and made his first PGA TOUR start at the Rocket Classic. In 2023, Russell won both the Junior Players Championship and the Boys’ Junior PGA Championship. That same year, he surpassed Tiger Woods as the youngest winner of the AJGA Rolex Boys’ Player of the Year award. Russell was a member of the inaugural U.S. National Junior Team in 2024 and is a two-time Drive, Chip & Putt national finalist. Russell is coached by PGA of America Golf Professional Ramon Bescansa.

The idea for the Junior Ryder Cup originated in 1995, when a team of Europeans played an informal exhibition match against the Central New York PGA Section and area juniors. Two years later, in collaboration with Ryder Cup Europe, the Junior Ryder Cup was formally introduced as an event in its own right, while played at Alcaidesa Links Golf Course, in Cadiz, Spain, and won by America, 9-7.

For additional information on the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup, visit: juniorrydercup.com.