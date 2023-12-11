2023 PGA National Club Championship Features Club Champions From Across The Country

Amateur club champions representing all 41 PGA Sections will compete in the 2023 PGA National Club Championship over the next two weeks at Troon North Golf Club (above) and The Westin Kierland Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The fourth annual PGA National Club Championship will be contested by 520 club champions ranging from ages 13-80.

The PGA National Club Championship showcases the best amateur club champions and highlights the PGA of America Golf Professionals who helped elevate their games. Winners of 2023 club championships nationwide received an invitation to the 2023 PGA National Club Championship from their PGA of America Golf Professional.

The Championship will feature six divisions, with each division competing over 54 holes. The divisions are Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Legend (60+ years old), for men and women.

The first hole at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The women’s divisions will compete Dec. 12-14, followed by the men’s divisions Dec. 17-19. All contestants will play one round on each of the three courses: Troon North Golf Club’s Monument and Pinnacle courses and Westin Kierland’s Ironwood/Acacia.

Live scoring will be available on PGA.com starting Dec. 12. Click here for the field lists, here for Women's Divisions Starting Times and here for Men's Divisions Starting Times.

TaylorMade, supporting partner of the PGA National Club Championship, will once again be onsite to provide participants with a first-class experience including complimentary fittings.

Elijah Craig, the official bourbon partner of the National Club Championship, will host events on-site, including tastings and happy hours.

Dunning Golf is the championship apparel partner of the National Club Championship, supplying competitors with premier apparel items.