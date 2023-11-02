2023 PGA REACH Impact Report

PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, is proud to unveil the first edition of its Annual Impact Report for our Fiscal Year 2023.

This year lent itself to new opportunities, immense growth and more record-breaking campaigns for PGA REACH. We are pleased to share our impact and most memorable stories from 2023. We hope they serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the goodness the game of golf brings to all of our lives.

OUR GROWTH AT A GLANCE

Youth

PGA Jr. League is committed to enriching lives through experiences that transcend the game of golf. In 2022, 3,100 girls and boys learned the game through need-based and military scholarships. We plan to grow our scholarships to reach 4,200 kids in 2023. The PGA Jr. League Opportunity Fund exists to provide children everywhere with scholarships and access to learn, play and love the game of golf.

Military Veterans

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is creating a path forward for thousands of Veterans across the U.S. through the game of golf. In 2022, 7,500 Veterans came to the game of golf through PGA HOPE, and we plan to serve more than 12,000 in 2023, on our way to a goal of 100,000 total Veterans served by 2026. There have been over 2,400 PGA of America Golf Professionals trained to lead PGA HOPE in 2022 alone.

Diverse Communities & Inclusion

PGA WORKS is designed to holistically open doors in and through the game of golf. Through five unique programs, PGA WORKS served 600 young people from underrepresented and underserved communities in 2022, expanding to 700 young men and women in 2023.

Over 140 student-athletes passed their Playing Ability Test during the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC). Additionally, the PWCC was broadcast live on Golf Channel in 2023.

Access

PGA Places to Play is responsible for infusing $750,000 into a matching grants campaign that will net $2M to improve course conditions at the City of Tulsa golf courses.

City Swing’s Golf Truck visited several Boys & Girls Clubs in Washington D.C. Metro Area to create fun golf experiences. Over 180 children were engaged, 92% had their first golf experience, 90% were kids of color, 89% had fun playing and learning golf, and 74% of respondents would recommend golf to a friend.