2024 PGA Show Hosts Golf’s Top Brands in Orlando, Jan. 23-26
Nearly 1,000 of golf’s top brands will showcase their newest innovations in equipment, technology, fashion, accessories, training aids and golf-related services to thousands of PGA of America Golf Professionals, golf retailers and influential industry leaders from around the world at the 71st PGA Show in Orlando, Jan. 23-26, 2024.
Show Floor exhibits, which currently exceed the 2023 event, include many of the sport’s most recognizable brands, veteran manufacturers and emerging companies. Additional brands are currently finalizing participation plans for the limited remaining spaces. The PGA Show Exhibitor Directory is updated regularly at PGAShow.com.
As the world’s largest global gathering for the business of golf, the PGA Show is a prime opportunity to source the game’s newest innovations, attend high-level industry presentations, participate in education and career workshops and connect in person with peers and golf industry leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and the business of golf.
The PGA Show is organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions and open exclusively to golf industry professionals. Attendee qualifications and complimentary golf industry registration is now open at PGAShow.com.
"The PGA Show attracts the largest annual gathering of PGA of America Golf Professionals and is the most significant business event for the global golf community each year,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. “From discovering the latest game innovations, networking with some of the Association's finest Professionals, to attending widespread educational and business programs, our PGA of America Members return from the PGA Show better equipped to improve the everyday golfer’s journey at all levels and influence the growth of the sport."
“The expansive mix of market leaders, veteran manufacturers and inventive start-ups at the annual PGA Show creates an unparalleled marketplace for thousands of golf industry professionals from around the world,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Vice President Marc Simon. “Education, business, career and peer networking programs, plus opportunities to unwind together in the evenings, are also important aspects of a packed PGA Show Week that help to recharge our professional growth and build up the business of golf.”