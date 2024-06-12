Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

2024 U.S. Open: How to Watch, Featured Groups

Published on

Pinehurst. U.S. Open. Best golfers in the world.
There's not many better combinations than that, but all three are coming together in the form of the third men's Major Championship, June 13-16 for the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
The networks of NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds, and coverage will also be on Peacock and USOpen.com. The NBC channels will carry the main broadcast, while USOpen.com will carry Featured Groups coverage.
To watch all the action live from Pinehurst No. 2, check out the coverage times and details below (all times Eastern). Check back on the weekend for the Featured Groups of Rounds 3 & 4.
Thursday, June 12
  • 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., USA Network
  • 5-8 p.m., Peacock
Featured Groups AM
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris & Tiger Woods, 7:27 a.m.
  • Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa & Justin Thomas, 7:38 a.m.
  • Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau & Dustin Johnson, 7:49 a.m.
Featured Groups PM
  • Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele & Scottie Scheffler, 1:12 p.m
  • Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa & Viktor Hovland, 1:23 p.m.
  • Hideki Matsuyama & Jordan Spieth, 1:34 p.m.
Friday, June 14
  • 6:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., Peacock
  • 1-7 p.m., NBC
  • 7-8, Peacock
Featured Groups AM
  • Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele & Scottie Scheffler, 7:27 a.m.
  • Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa & Viktor Hovland, 7:38 a.m.
  • Hideki Matsuyama & Jordan Spieth, 7:49 a.m.
Featured Groups PM
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris & Tiger Woods, 1:12 p.m
  • Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa & Justin Thomas, 1:23 p.m.
  • Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau & Dustin Johnson, 1:34 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
  • 10-Noon, USA Network
  • Noon-7 p.m., NBC
Featured Groups AM
  • TBD
Featured Groups PM
  • TBD
Sunday, June 16
  • 9 a.m.-Noon, USA Network
  • Noon-7 p.m.
Featured Groups AM
  • TBD
Featured Groups PM
  • TBD

