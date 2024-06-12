2024 U.S. Open: How to Watch, Featured Groups

Pinehurst. U.S. Open. Best golfers in the world.

There's not many better combinations than that, but all three are coming together in the form of the third men's Major Championship, June 13-16 for the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

The networks of NBC will be broadcasting all four rounds, and coverage will also be on Peacock and USOpen.com . The NBC channels will carry the main broadcast, while USOpen.com will carry Featured Groups coverage.

To watch all the action live from Pinehurst No. 2, check out the coverage times and details below (all times Eastern). Check back on the weekend for the Featured Groups of Rounds 3 & 4.

Thursday, June 12

6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., USA Network

5 -8 p.m., Peacock

Featured Groups AM

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris & Tiger Woods, 7:27 a.m.

Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa & Justin Thomas, 7:38 a.m.

Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau & Dustin Johnson, 7:49 a.m.

Featured Groups PM

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele & Scottie Scheffler, 1:12 p.m

Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa & Viktor Hovland, 1:23 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama & Jordan Spieth, 1:34 p.m.

Friday, June 14

6:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., Peacock

1-7 p.m., NBC

7-8, Peacock

Featured Groups AM

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele & Scottie Scheffler, 7:27 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa & Viktor Hovland, 7:38 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama & Jordan Spieth, 7:49 a.m.

Featured Groups PM

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris & Tiger Woods, 1:12 p.m

Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa & Justin Thomas, 1:23 p.m.

Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau & Dustin Johnson, 1:34 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

10 -Noon, USA Network

Noon -7 p.m., NBC

Featured Groups AM

TBD

Featured Groups PM

TBD

Sunday, June 16

9 a.m. -Noon, USA Network

Noon-7 p.m.

Featured Groups AM

TBD

Featured Groups PM