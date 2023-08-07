2024 USDGA Championship to Return to Florida's PGA Golf Club

The 2024 USDGA Championship will return to PGA Golf Club’s Ryder Course in Port St. Lucie, Florida, April 22-24, for the second consecutive year.

The PGA of America will once again serve as presenting partner of the Championship, as the former U.S. Disabled Golf Open Championship launches a new name, beginning with the 6th USDGA Championship.

“It’s a proud moment for the PGA of America to build upon our partnership with the USDGA, as we once again present the USDGA Championship at PGA Golf Club next April,” said PGA President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “Personally, I have a staff member who has competed in adaptive golf championships and witnessed the tremendous positive impact they have on the game. The USDGA Championship is a premier event for golfers who have shown that they can overcome any hurdle to play golf at a competitive level, as they embrace their love of the game.”

“PGA Golf Club is thrilled to again serve as the host site for such an amazing event as the USDGA Championship,” said PGA Director of Golf/Head Professional Holly Taylor. “This is part of our tradition and commitment to reach out to golfers everywhere to experience and enjoy the game. The event will present golfers from across America who play the game at an impressive level, as they have overcome great challenges and serve as an inspiration to us all.”

2022 U.S. Disabled Open Category 6 Champion Andreas Brandenberger. (Photo courtesy of USDGA Facebook Page)

Known as “The Ultimate Golf Experience,” PGA Golf Club is owned and operated by the PGA of America. The facility features 54 holes of championship golf designed by legends Tom Fazio and Pete Dye. PGA Golf Club also features the best in golf instruction taught by PGA Professionals and the PGA Gallery, with memorabilia exhibits that trace the history of the game, all within one spectacular golf destination.

The USDGA mission is to provide people with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities an opportunity to showcase their ability in a golf championship at a high level.

“Our mission is to present one of the very best tournaments in the world,” said USDGA Founder and Championship Coordinator Jason Faircloth. “PGA Golf Club is a world-class facility, and USDGA golfers will be excited to return to the Ryder Course to compete next April in the 6th USDGA Championship to showcase their amazing talent.”

Designed by Tom Fazio, the Ryder Course is named in honor of Samuel Ryder, the namesake and founder of the Ryder Cup. With its majestic pine trees and challenging water hazards, the Ryder Course has a distinctive Carolina-feel. With various hole locations, you could play this course every day and discover a different layout.

PGA Golf Club's Ryder Course.

Player registration for the 6th USDGA Championship will open in December, with the field scheduled to be announced in January. Golfers must have a handicap index of 36.4 or lower and a WR4GD pass in order to register.

The 2023 USDGA Championship was won in May by Chad Pfeifer of Nampa, Idaho (Mens) and Bailey Bish of Tucson, Arizona, (Womens). World Golf Hall of Fame Member and Honorary PGA Member Dennis Walters won the Seated Division, and Eliseo Villanueva of Fayetteville, North Carolina won the Senior Division (50 and over).

The inaugural championship was held in 2018 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, with 48 golfers from eight countries participating.