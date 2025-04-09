Latest
2025 Masters: How to Watch, TV Times, Live Stream Schedule
Published on
Attention, golf fans: it's the second week in April. You know what that means.
The Masters is here!
The men's major championship season gets underway with the 89th Masters Tournament at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia this week. Don't miss any of the action from the 2025 Masters Tournament by catching extensive live coverage on the CBS family of networks, ESPN and Masters.com of all four rounds of play as well as the Par 3 Contest.
New this year: Early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 on the weekends. Paramount+ will be streaming action from Augusta National on April 12-13 from 12-2 p.m. ET.
See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).
Par 3 Contest
- Masters on the Range: 9-11 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
Par 3 Contest start time: Noon
- Live stream: 12-5 p.m., Masters.com; 12-3, ESPN+
- TV coverage: 3-5 p.m., ESPN
Round 1 - Thursday, April 10
Honorary Starter tee shot: 7:25 a.m. on Masters.com and Masters app.
Round 1 start time: 7:40 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
Note: Stream available all four tournament rounds. *Paramount+ login required.
- Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network; Paramount+)
- Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: 9:15 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Round 2 - Friday, April 11
Round 2 start time: 7:40 a.m.
- Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Round 3 - Saturday, April 12
Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.
- Masters on the Range: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+; 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m., CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ with Showtime login required
Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 - Sunday, April 13
Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.
- Masters on the Range: 10 a.m. - noon (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: 12:30-6:30 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: 10:55 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+; 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m., CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ with Showtime login required
Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. & Monday, April 14 at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Additional Master coverage details
Live streaming coverage provided by Masters.com:
Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, PGA of America Golf Professional Brian Crowell and Smylie Kaufman will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage.
Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman provide full coverage of the storied 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National.
Holes 15 & 16: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels and Smylie Kaufman provide commentary and analysis of the famed Firethorn and Redbud holes.
Masters on the Range: Enjoy interviews with players, analysis of the field, and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice Area. Kelly Tilghman, PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year Michael Breed, Amanda Balionis, PGA of America Golf Professional Brian Crowell, Iona Stephen, Smylie Kaufman and Billy Kratzert will provide commentary throughout the week.