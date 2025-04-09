2025 Masters: How to Watch, TV Times, Live Stream Schedule

Attention, golf fans: it's the second week in April. You know what that means.

The Masters is here!

The men's major championship season gets underway with the 89th Masters Tournament at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia this week. Don't miss any of the action from the 2025 Masters Tournament by catching extensive live coverage on the CBS family of networks, ESPN and Masters.com of all four rounds of play as well as the Par 3 Contest.

New this year: Early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 on the weekends. Paramount+ will be streaming action from Augusta National on April 12-13 from 12-2 p.m. ET.

See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).

Par 3 Contest

Par 3 Contest start time: Noon

Live stream: 12-5 p.m., Masters.com; 12-3, ESPN+

TV coverage: 3-5 p.m., ESPN

Round 1 - Thursday, April 10

Honorary Starter tee shot: 7:25 a.m. on 7:25 a.m. on Masters.com and Masters app.

Round 1 start time: 7:40 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Note: Stream available all four tournament rounds. *Paramount+ login required.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 2 - Friday, April 11

Round 2 start time: 7:40 a.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 3 - Saturday, April 12

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Round 4 - Sunday, April 13

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Additional Master coverage details