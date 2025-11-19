2025 PGA Jr. League Championship: Cherokee Heritage Buoys the Braxtons of Oklahoma

Braxton Thomas and Braxton Sheffield share more than just a name.

The 11-year-old teammates are proudly representing their state of Oklahoma and their Cherokee heritage at the 2025 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch West.

Rooted in Cherokee Heritage

Travis and Maranda Thomas both grew up and subsequently raised their family on the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Stillwell. Their family’s identity is tightly woven into the fabric of their community.

Braxton's GiGi, Frankie Hargis, was a Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor for multiple terms and also served as the Tribal Registrar before her passing in 2021. His grandfather, Chuck Glass, is a well-known Baptist pastor in Cherokee Nation and across Indian Country. Uncle Tyler Thomas serves as the executive editor of the Cherokee Phoenix, the oldest Native American newspaper in the United States.

Braxton Thomas.

Maranda is a registered nurse within the Cherokee Nation health system, while Travis worked for Cherokee Nation Entertainment for several years in the hospitality industry. Braxton's older sister, Brycee, is a full-time college student pursuing a career in the medical field, who also works for Cherokee Nation.

“From my perspective, the biggest thing I would like to showcase is that we are not a stereotype,” Travis said of representing the Cherokee Nation on the national stage. “We’re regular people who have strong community support. It takes the support of our small community to get here –– like Braxton’s school working with him when he misses classes due to golf –– because they understand it and want to see the team do big things.”

As for teammate Braxton Sheffield, his great-grandfather was Cherokee, and his parents grew up in Eastern Oklahoma. Braxton remembers him fondly as a gardener, with a love for the outdoors Braxton’s family also shares.

Braxton Sheffield.

“Being outside is one of the ways we stay connected to being Cherokee,” said Braxton’s mom, Marlissa Sheffield. “That’s a huge element with golf. When we’re at the course, Braxton stops and says to me all the time that it’s so pretty out here. We live on 15 acres, and that connection to nature is something my husband and I hold onto for our kids.”

Fostering a Love for Golf

Maranda and Travis have fostered their son’s love of the game since he could walk.

“It means a lot to know that I have a lot of support behind me,” said Braxton of his parents’ dedication to his growth both on and off the course. “They love me no matter what, take me anywhere I need to go, let me do my thing and let me shine. It’s cool you can show people you can come from anywhere and do anything that you want.”

Coach Fisher hosts an in-house league at Battle Creek, the largest in the South Central PGA Section, with 60 kids in the summer season and roughly 40 in the purely recreational fall season. She enjoys pairing friends and players similar abilities for fun and fair matches. Even players who are new to golf can enjoy their PGA Jr. League experience, thanks to Fisher’s thoughtful course setups.

Braxton and Braxton were part of Team Oklahoma this week at the PGA Jr. League Championship.

“Most of the kids on the team have played together since they were five years old, and they’ve watched older siblings compete on All-Star teams,” said Fisher, whose youngest son, Paxton, is following in older brother Porter’s All-Star footsteps for the first time. “This is the youngest team we’ve ever had, and everyone will be playing from the same tee markers, which is cool. I told them that once you play on a team with someone, it takes it to a whole new level. These kids will be your friends and teammates for life.”

Connection is something that resonates deeply with everyone on the team.

“PGA Jr. League doesn’t only help you with golf; it helps you with team sports,” said Braxton Thomas. “It helps you depend on other people. Even if someone doesn’t play well, you cheer them on and pick them up with your game.”

Braxton Sheffield grew up playing with his grandfather and fellow avid golfer, Poppy, who will travel to Frisco with the family.

“We live on the same street as my cousins and my grandparents, and we’re all really close,” he said. “Our team has a lot of fun together, too, and we’re so excited to get there and make memories.’

“Family and faith are everything to us,” added Marlissa. “We love this game –– this game has brought so many opportunities to our son. At the end of the day, we tell him all the time… no matter how you play, your character is to remain intact. That’s what PGA Jr. League does, and I’m so thankful for it. You try to create these experiences, opportunities and life lessons for your kids, and this Championship is a big one.”