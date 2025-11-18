Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
2025 PGA Jr. League Championship: How to Watch, Viewing Guide & Live Stream

By Hayley Wilson
Published on

The 2025 13u PGA Jr. League Championship returns to PGA Frisco this week, where 12 All-Star teams of junior golfers will compete for the national title on Fields Ranch West – all live ESPN2 and ESPN+
Practice rounds began Sunday, Nov. 16, and festivities kicked off Monday, Nov. 17, with the Skills Challenge and Welcome Party. Live ESPN coverage spans all three days of competition, Tuesday –Thursday (Nov. 18-20).
Here's how you can watch (all times ET):
Tuesday, November 18
Wednesday, November 19
Thursday, November 20
PGA.com will also host live scoring & updates throughout the Championship.

