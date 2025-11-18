2025 PGA Jr. League Championship: How to Watch, Viewing Guide & Live Stream

The 2025 13u PGA Jr. League Championship returns to PGA Frisco this week, where 12 All-Star teams of junior golfers will compete for the national title on Fields Ranch West – all live ESPN2 and ESPN+

Practice rounds began Sunday, Nov. 16, and festivities kicked off Monday, Nov. 17, with the Skills Challenge and Welcome Party. Live ESPN coverage spans all three days of competition, Tuesday –Thursday (Nov. 18-20).

Here's how you can watch (all times ET):

Tuesday, November 18

Wednesday, November 19

Thursday, November 20