PGA Jr. League Championship: Teams Set for 13u & 17u National Tournaments

A total of 24, eight-player All-Star teams split between 13u and 17u age divisions will travel to their respective PGA Jr. League Championships this month and next.

From Oct. 23-26, 12 teams of junior golfers ages 14-17 will compete in the third annual 17u PGA Jr. League Championship , held since its inception at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The following month, 12 teams of junior golfers ages 10-13 will vie for their national title in the 13th edition of the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship , held Nov. 16-20 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West for the third consecutive year. This marks the fifth year the 13u Championship will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms.

Oct. 23-26 | 17u PGA Jr. League Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club

At Twin Warriors, the Championship commences with practice rounds and an on-course skills challenge on Thursday, Oct. 23. Rounds one and two will be played in an 18-hole stroke play scramble format on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24-25. Semifinal and final rounds will take place Sunday, Oct. 26, along with the Twin Warriors Fiesta de Tamaya, a 9-hole, two-person scramble event for the eight teams that did not advance.

Teams competing in the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship include:

Team California (Milpitas)

PGA of America Coach: Jacob Malone, PGA Associate

Assistant Coach: Regan De Guzman, LPGA

Team Connecticut (Middlefield)

PGA of America Coach: Alex Cavaliere, PGA

Assistant Coach: John Dipollina, PGA

Team Florida (Orlando)

LPGA Coach: Cori McAuliffe, LPGA

Assistant Coach: Jeff Beaver

Team Illinois (Lemont)

PGA of America Coach: Kevin Weeks, PGA

Assistant Coach: Clayton Pendergraft, PGA

Team Iowa (Ames)

PGA of America Coach: Greg Dingel, PGA

Team Kansas (Lenexa)

LPGA Coach: Courtney Mahon, LPGA

Assistant Coach: Molly Stanley

Team Ohio (Chagrin Falls)

PGA of America Coach: Jenn Creech, PGA

Assistant Coach: Chris Reed

Team North Carolina (Fuquay-Varina)

PGA of America Coach: Evelyn Walters, PGA

Assistant Coach: Tyler Shope

Team Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)

PGA of America Coach: Troy Williams, PGA Associate

Assistant Coach: Jason Higginbotham

Team Texas (Farmers Branch)

PGA of America Coach: Joey Anders, PGA

Assistant Coaches: April Pyle

Team Utah (Lehi)

PGA of America Coach: Tele Wightman, PGA

Assistant Coach: John Brown

Team Virginia (Dulles)

PGA of America Coach: Scott Holmes, PGA

Assistant Coach: Tim Brogan, PGA

Nov. 16-20 | 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West

The 13u Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West begins Sunday, Nov. 16, with practice rounds, followed by the annual skills challenge and welcome party on Monday, Nov. 17. Rounds one and two are held in a two-person scramble, team aggregate stroke play format on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 18-19. The Championship concludes Thursday, Nov. 20, with semifinal and final rounds, along with the 9-hole, two-person scramble, The West Roundup at Fields Ranch, for the remaining teams.

On-air talent for ESPN will include Justin Kutcher, PGA of America Past President and former PGA Jr. League Coach Suzy Whaley, 2-time U.S. Open Champion Andy North, and sports broadcaster Michael Collins. The live broadcast schedule is as follows:

All times ET:

Tuesday, November 18 ESPN2: Noon - 2:00 p.m. ET ESPN+: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 19 ESPN2: Noon - 2:00 p.m. ET ESPN+: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 20 ESPN+: 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET (simulcasted on PGA of America YouTube)



Teams competing in the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship include:

Team California (Daly City)

PGA of America Coach: Jeff Allen, PGA

Assistant Coach: Brian Hooper

Team Connecticut (Berlin)

PGA of America Coach: Marc Bayram, PGA

Assistant Coach: Brandon Funari

Team Florida (Orlando)

LPGA Coach: Cori McAuliffe, LPGA

Assistant Coach: Jeff Beaver

Team Illinois (Lemont)

PGA of America Coach: Kevin Weeks, PGA

Assistant Coach: Clayton Pendergraft, PGA

Team Kansas (Greater Kansas City)

PGA of America Coach: Sean Cleary, PGA

Team North Carolina (Holly Springs)

PGA of America Coach: Bo Bolick, PGA

Assistant Coach: Andrew Kiger, PGA

Team Ohio (Columbus)

PGA of America Coach: Chris Yoder, PGA

Assistant Coach: Brad Zitzner

Team Oklahoma (Broken Arrow)

LPGA Coach: Amanda Fisher, LPGA

Assistant Coach: Suzie Fisher, LPGA

Team Pennsylvania (Sewickley)

PGA of America Coach: Adam Morrison, PGA

Assistant Coach: Tanner Houser, PGA Associate

Team Texas (Austin)

PGA of America Coach: Travis Rider, PGA

Associate

Assistant Coaches: John Sosa

Team Virginia (Dulles)

PGA of America Coach: Scott Holmes, PGA

Assistant Coach: Anthony Katigbak

Team Washington (Sammamish)

PGA of America Coach: Sabrina Bonanno, PGA

Assistant Coach: Caleb Kraus, PGA

The 13u and 17u Championships punctuate an exciting and successful year for PGA Jr. League, with a record of more than 79,000 players participating on teams led by more than 2,400 PGA of America Golf Professionals nationwide. Fall and winter recreational seasons are ongoing.