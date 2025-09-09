PGA Jr. League Regional Recap: 8 Teams Punch Tickets to PGA Frisco & Twin Warriors

On Sept. 6-7, 54 PGA Jr. League teams from across the country competed in Regional Championships, a part of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season, with spots on the line for both the 13u and 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championships.

Below is a roundup of recaps from the four Regional Championships that took place over Sept. 6-7, with final results, summaries and winning team photos included.

Region 2

For final results, click here.

Diamond Run All-Stars From Pennsylvania Win 13u Division, Return to PGA Frisco

The Diamond Run All-Stars from Sewickley Penn., are making their second consecutive appearance in the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship after defeating the Anders Mattson Golf Academy All-Stars (Saratoga, N.Y.) 10-2 in match play at Webster Golf Club (New York).

The Diamond Run All-Stars, led by Coach Adam Morrison, PGA, and Assistant Coach Tanner Houser, PGA Associate, will compete as Team Pennsylvania at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West.

They entered the championship match after a 12-0 semifinal win over the No. 4 seed Buffalo North All-Stars, made up of junior golfers from multiple facilities and led by Coach Rod Blair, PGA. Anders Mattson Golf Academy All-Stars, led by Coach Anders Mattson, PGA, and Assistant Coach Michael Cavotta, advanced to the title match after a 10-2 win over the PARS All-Stars from Corning Country Club (New York), led by Coach Matt Moretti, PGA Associate.

The Diamond Run All-Stars earned the No. 1 seed after scoring a -23 in stroke play on Saturday, 11 shots ahead of the No. 2 seed Anders Mattson Golf Academy All-Stars with a -12. The PARS All-Stars entered semifinal action as the No. 3 seed with a +11, followed by the Buffalo North All-Stars with a +36.

Webster Golf Club (New York) welcomed the four All-Star teams of 13u golfers representing the Central New York, Northeastern New York, Tri-State and Western New York PGA Sections for two days of competition in Region 2 action.

Hot Shot All-Stars From Pittsburgh Win 17u Division, Head Back to Twin Warriors

The Hot Shot All-Stars (Hot Shot Golf Academy, Pittsburgh, Penn.) are headed back to the PGA Jr. League 17u Championship after defeating the Diamond Run All-Stars (Diamond Run Golf Club, Sewickley, Penn.) 8-4 in match play at Webster Golf Club (New York).

The Hot Shots, led by Coach Troy Williams, PGA Associate, and Assistant Coach Jason Higginbotham, will compete as Team Pennsylvania in the 17u Championship held at Twin Warriors Golf Club. They have advanced to all three of the 17u championships, finishing third in the inaugural 17u Championship in 2023 and fifth last year.

In semifinal action, the Hot Shot All-Stars defeated the Corning Country Club ACES 11-1, while the Diamond Run All-Stars defeated the Buffalo North All-Stars 8-4.

The Hot Shot All-Stars entered the semi-finals as the No. 1 seed after shooting a -32 in stroke play on Saturday. The Diamond Run All-Stars were seeded second with a -10 under. The Buffalo North All-Stars shot a -7 for the third seed, followed by the Corning ACES with a +8.

Webster Golf Club (New York) welcomed the four all-star teams of 17u golfers representing the Central New York, Northeastern New York, Tri-State and Western New York PGA Sections for two days of competition in Region 2 action.

Region 3

For final results, click here.

1757 Legends 13u All-Stars Win Regional Divisional Title

The 1757 Legends 13u All-Stars representing 1757 Golf Club in Dulles, Va., captured their divisional Regional Championship title and punched their return ticket to the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship. Advancing as Team Virginia to the Championship, they will return following a fourth-place finish in Frisco last year.

Led by Coach Scott Holmes, PGA, and Assistant Coach Anthony Katigbak, the team came from behind after securing the No. 3 seed with a -19 finish in Saturday’s stroke play qualifying round. Remaining seeding to advance to Sunday semifinals included:

No. 1 seed at -22: PGA of America Golf Professional Coach Jeremy Eccles’ Fiddler’s Elbow 13u All-Stars of Bedminster, N.J., at No. 1 with a -22 performance

No. 2 seed at -20: Hopewell Valley 13u All-Stars representing Hopewell Valley (N.J.) Golf Course, led Coach Connor Moffat, PGA Associate

No. 4 seed at -13: ANCC 13u All-Stars of Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va., led by Coach Jimmy Kowalski, PGA

The Nos. 1 and 4 seeds and Nos. 2 and 3 seeds met early on Sept. 7 to determine who would advance to the final round. No. 1 Fiddler’s Elbow defeated No. 4 ANCC 6.5-5.5, while the No. 3 1757 Legends bested No. 2 Hopewell Valley 8.5.-3.5 to move forward.

Normally, the remaining four 13u competing teams would have the opportunity to compete in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. These teams included the Edge Golf Performance 13u All-Stars (-9) of Columbia, Md.; the Delaware Beach 13u All-Stars (-7); the MHSG Eagles 13u All-Stars (-6) of Virginia Beach, Va.; and the HCC 13u All-Stars (-5) of Haworth, N.J. However, due to several weather delays, the shootout was canceled.

1757 Hydra 17u All-Stars Capture Regional Divisional Title

Like their counterparts in the 13u division, the 1757 Hydra All-Stars, also led by Coach Scott Holmes, PGA, and Assistant Coach Tim Brogan, PGA, earned their divisional Regional Championship title with a 7.5-4.5 win over the NWL 17u All-Stars.

Team Virginia won the inaugural 17u Championship held in 2023 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M., where they’ll return for another shot at the title following a third-place finish in 2024.

The 1757 Hydra earned the No. 1 seed with a -23 performance during Saturday stroke play qualifying. Following in the remaining semifinal spots included:

No. 2 seed at -22: HCC 17u Studs All-Stars of Haworth (N.J.) Country Club, led by Coach Mark Thornewell, PGA

No. 3 seed at -19: NWL 17u All-Stars of Virginia Beach, Va., led by Coach Ryan Matalon

No. 4 seed at -11: Baywood 17u All-Stars of Baywood Green Golf Course (Long Neck, Del.), led by Coach Corey Phillips, PGA

In the semifinals, the No. 1 1757 Hydra defeated No. 4 Baywood 7.5-4.5, while NWL narrowly bested the HCC 17u Studs 6.5-5.5––that matchup was highlighted by NWL's last playing pair making a birdie on the final hole following a weather delay to move on and face the 1757 Hydra.

As was the case with the 13u division, the 17u shootout was also canceled. Teams with the opportunity to compete included the 1757 Titans 17u All-Stars (-2), another product of the 1757 Golf Club league; the Mid Maryland 17u All-Stars (+1); and the First Tee – Plainfield West 9 17u All-Stars (+4) of N.J.

Region 11

For final results, click here.

Sahalee Elite 13u All-Stars Earn A Trip To PGA Jr. League 13u Championship As Team Washington

The Sahalee Elite 13u All-Stars were all smiles on Sunday afternoon as the team defeated the Thanksgiving Point 1 13u All-Stars of Lehi, Utah, 8.5-3.5 in the PGA Jr. League Region 11 Championship.

Sahalee, led by Sabrina Bonanno, PGA, and based in Sammamish, Washington, will represent the state of Washington, who previously made appearances at the PGA Jr. League 13u Championship in 2018 and 2019.

Day one of the Regional consisted of two, nine-hole rounds of stroke play qualifying for the teams, in which the top four seeds advanced to match play semifinals on Sunday. The Thanksgiving Point 13u All-Stars, coached by Tele Wightman, PGA, nabbed the first seed, shooting an impressive -30 and leading the second seed Sahalee Elite 13u All-Stars (-28) by two strokes. Another Wightman-coached team, the Thanksgiving Point 2 13u All-Stars from Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi, Utah, were the No. 3 seed (-27).

The fourth seed was determined by a tiebreaker after both the Chambers Bay 13u All-Stars and the First Tee of Greater Seattle 13u All-Stars finished the qualifying round tied at 13-under. Using aggregate scores from all players in the qualifying round, Chambers Bay (-12) bested First Tee (-8) to clinch the fourth seed and head into semifinal action on Sunday.

First Tee of Seattle 13u All-Stars, led by Coach Leslie Guzman, PGA, and Assistant Coach Evan Johnsen, PGA, finished fifth. The Bend Bombers 13u All-Stars of Bend, Oregon, coached by Nate Kitt, PGA, and the Glenmoor Gators 13u All-Stars finished tied for sixth at -7. Coach Darci Dehlin-Olsen, PGA, leads the team at Glenmoor Golf Club, which also hosted the event. The Boise Area 13u All-Stars, led by Luke Sestero, PGA, finished eighth with a +24.

In the semifinals, the No. 1 seed Thanksgiving Point 1 13u All-Stars faced the Washington’s Chambers Bay 13u All-Stars, led by Coach Matt Montecucco, PGA, with Thanksgiving Point winning 9-3. The No. 2 seed Sahalee 13u All-Stars defeated the third-seeded Thanksgiving Point 2 13u All-Stars 8.5-3.5, setting up an afternoon Championship match between Thanksgiving Point 1 and Sahalee.

Teams not making the semifinals participated in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. It was an all First Tee of Greater Seattle 13u All-Stars field with Lily Nguyen, 13, of Federal Way, Washington, and Andres M. Pena Elizondo, 13, of Mercer Island, Washington, winning the shootout with a 32 (-4) and Madison Choung, 13, of Seattle, Washington, and Annabelle Mao, 11, of Snoqualmie, Washington, finishing second with a 33 (-3).

Team Utah Is Headed Back To The PGA Jr. League 17u Championship

After finishing as the runner-up at the 2024 PGA Jr. League Championship, Team Utah is headed back to New Mexico to play for the title in 2025. The Thanksgiving Point 1 17u All-Stars, led by Tele Wightman, PGA, defeated the Evergreen Black 17u All-Stars 7.5-4.5 in the PGA Jr. League Region 11 Championship, punching their return ticket to the 17u Championship.

The Thanksgiving Point 1 17u All-Stars, hailing from Lehi, Utah, advanced to the Championship after strong play throughout the tournament. During Saturday’s stroke play qualifying round, Thanksgiving Point 1 garnered the top seed, shooting -35 and leading the field by 10 strokes. Tacoma’s Evergreen Black 17u All-Stars, coached by Shane Henderson, PGA Associate, were the No. 2 seed (-25).

A tie for third at -18 between the host team Glenmoor Goats 17u All-Stars and Meridian Valley Country Club Blue 17u All-Stars was decided by the aggregate team total of all pairs. The Glenmoor Goats (-19), coached by Darci Dehlin-Olsen, PGA, bested Meridian Valley Country Club (-18) by one stroke to claim the third seed. Meridian Valley, led by Coach Brian Thornton, PGA, rounded out the top four and advanced to Sunday morning’s semifinal action.

Meadow Park 1 17u All-Stars of Tacoma, Washington, finished fifth with a -13 and are led by Coach Mitchell Girard, PGA, and Assistant Coach Keith Johnson, PGA. They were followed by sixth seed Canyon Springs Golf Club 17u All-Stars (-11), coached by Zach Abels, PGA. The Glenmoor Bombs 17u All-Stars were the No. 7 seed with a 9-under-par, while the Glenmoor Sharks 17u All-Stars finished eighth with a +12.

Sunrise at Glenmoor Golf Club, home of the Region 11 Championships.

On the final morning, the No. 1 seed Thanksgiving Point 1 17u All-Stars defeated the No. 4 seed Meridian Valley Country Club 17u All-Stars 10-2 in the match play semifinals. In the other semifinal match, the No. 2-seeded Evergreen Black 17u All-Stars faced the No. 3-seeded Glenmoor Goats 17u All-Stars, with Evergreen besting the Glenmoor Goats 9-3.

The four 17u All-Star teams that did not advance to the match play semifinals were given the chance to compete in the optional 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. Canyon Springs teammates Korben Kowitz 15, and Ellyce Simmons, 16, both of Kimberly, Idaho, won the shootout with a 32 (-4). Runners-up were Nate Vance, 17, and Jake Bowen, 14, of Herriman, Utah, with a 33 (-3).

Region 12

For final results, click here.

Lake Merced 13u All-Stars Win Tie-Breaker to Capture Divisional Title

Through two tie-breakers, the Lake Merced 13u All-Stars of Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif., earned the right to represent California at the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West in Texas, Nov. 16-20, 2025.

Coach Jeff Allen, PGA, and Assistant Coach Brian Hooper led their team to victory following a championship match against the North San Diego County (NSDC) A Team 13u All-Stars that ended 6-6 on Sunday afternoon. When everything remained tied up following the first tie-breaker of most holes won at 6-6, the second tie-breaker of the day one aggregate score deemed the Lake Merced team the winner.

Stroke play qualifying rounds saw the following teams seeded to determine the Sunday morning semifinal matchups:

No. 1 seed at -30: Altadena (California) 13u All-Stars led by Coach Peter Barrow, PGA Associate

No. 2 seed at -29: Lake Merced 13u All-Stars

No. 3 seed at -27: AZ 13u All-Stars of Scottsdale, led by Coach Dale Balvin, PGA and Assistant Coach Daniel Schneider

No. 4 seed at -24: NSDC 13u A Team All-Stars of Escondido led by Jey Bacani, PGA

The Nos. 1 and 4 seeds and Nos. 2 and 3 seeds competed in the semifinals Sunday to determine who would advance to the final round. NDSC defeated the Altadena team 7-5, while Lake Merced defeated the AZ All-Stars 8-4 to set up the afternoon championship match.

The Nos. 5, 6 and 7 seeds are provided the opportunity to compete in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. These teams included the Coto De Caza (Calif.) 13u All-Stars (-14); the Santa Teresa 13u All-Stars (-13) of San Jose, Calif.; and the Island Pacific Golf Academy (iPGA) Dream Team 13u All-Stars (+12) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Coto De Caza 13-year-old teammates Douglas Gaboya IV of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Preston Cheng of Irvine, Calif., won the shootout with a score of 31. Their fellow 12-year-old teammates Sophia Pitaknarongphorn of Yorba Linda and Joanna Zhai of Irvine finished runners-up with a score of 32.

Bayview Elite Yard 17u All-Stars Capture Divisional Title in Double Tie-Breaker

Just as it was for the 13u division, the 17u divisional title was determined on the double tie-breaker of day one aggregate scoring, and the Bayview Elite Yard 17u All-Stars of Bayview Golf Club in Milpitas, Calif. were victorious.

The Bayview Elite Yard 17u All-Stars faced the Las Vegas Elite 17u All-Stars in the championship match, which ended 6-6. Again, the two remained tied through the first tie-breaker of most holes won at 10-10, so the second tiebreaker of day one aggregate score determined Bayview the winners.

Saturday’s stroke play qualifying rounds resulted in the following seeding among 17u teams:

No. 1 seed at -25: Bayview (Golf Club) Elite Yard 17u All-Stars of Milpitas, Calif., led by Coach Jacob Malone, PGA Associate

No. 2 seed at -20: Santa Teresa (Golf Club) 17u All-Stars of San Jose, Calif., led by Coach Terry Sullivan, PGA, and Assistant Coach Matt Lloyd, PGA Associate

No. 3 seed at -15: Las Vegas Elite 17u All-Stars led by Michael Davis, PGA

No. 4 seed at -9: First Tee of Tucson 17u All-Stars led by Hank Ravenell, PGA

In Sunday’s semifinals, No.1 Bayview defeated No. 4 First Tee of Tucson 9-3, and No. 3 Las Vegas Elite defeated No. 2 Santa Teresa 6.5-5.5 to set up the championship match between the California- and Nevada-based teams.

The Nos. 5, 6, 7 and 8 seeds competed in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. These teams included the Henderson (Nevada) Hawks 17u All-Stars (-10); the North San Diego County (NSDC) 17u All-Stars of Encinitas (-9); the Troon North 17u All-Stars (-2) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and the Island Pacific Golf Academy (iPGA) Dream Team 17u All-Stars (+24) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

First Tee of Tucson 17-year-old teammates Kason Shotwell of Vail, Ariz., and Aidan McGee of Tucson won the shootout with a score of 30. Their fellow teammates Juanpablo Solorzano, 16, and Oliver De Guia, 17, both of Tucson, finished runners-up with a score of 31.