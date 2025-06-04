How Golf Ties Family Bonds Together For Kelly Kuhlman & Alicia Singer

PGA of America Golf Professionals Kelly Kuhlman and Alicia Singer have a sisterly bond that is palpable even through the phone.

Alicia and her brother, Erich Kuhlman, grew up in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The family joined their local country club, where the Kuhlman siblings swam and played golf during their summer breaks. Soon enough, both were competing with their high school teams. Erich went on to play collegiately at the University of Michigan and pursued his PGA of America Membership.

Alicia drifted away from golf in college at the University of North Texas, but eventually found her way back into the game. She moved to Arizona, started competing on mini tours and moved on to the business side of golf. The 2024 Northern Texas PGA Section’s Private Club Merchandiser of the Year, Alicia has now spent 17 years at the historic Colonial Country Club, and is proudly celebrating 25 years as a PGA of America Member this year.

Kelly grew up in Ohio before her dad’s job took the family to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She describes taking to golf as a kid through a classmate, making it onto her high school team and ultimately enrolling in the PGA Golf Management program at Methodist University

When Kelly took a role at Knollwood Country Club in West Bloomfield, Michigan, she struck up a friendship with fellow assistant golf professional Erich Kuhlman.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The couple married and grew their family by adding son, Leo, and daughter, Lydia. Tragically, Erich passed away unexpectedly in 2017. You can hear in Kelly’s voice how grateful she is for the love and care shown to her by her sister-in-law.

“Alicia immediately got on a plane and came up to take care of logistics,” Kelly remembers. “She’s just been a sister to me, as well. I can pick up the phone and ask her a question anytime, whether it’s work-related or something with the kids. She’s just always been such a guiding light.”

Alicia speaks similarly of Kelly when asked about their relationship.

“It makes me tear up,” she says. “It was so hard on her, and I give her so much credit. She was thrown into a role she was not prepared for. I feel bad because I’ve not given her as much support as I’d like to, but she’s done such a fantastic job with the kids given the circumstances, and she’s succeeding in her career and in her business. I have a lot of respect for her.”

While Alicia’s role as Head Merchandiser and Assistant Golf Professional at Colonial has consumed much of her time, Kelly certainly doesn’t see it that way. Alicia’s ready for the next chapter, handing over the merchandising reigns and easing back into teaching more. There’s also much more time carved out for her sister-in-law, niece and nephew in that chapter, and it kicks off this upcoming Labor Day weekend at the PGA Family Golf Championship

“When Kelly called me and told me about it, I was all in,” Alicia said. “I’m most looking forward to family time and not having to worry about work – being together and enjoying each other’s company and the experience as a whole. We’re going to have fun.”

Kelly Kuhlman and Alicia Singer.

Kelly has been with Twin Lakes Golf Academy for seven years, where she's cultivated a thriving business. She's created fun, team golf experiences for kids through PGA Jr. League. She's helped Veterans heal by directing PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) programs. She enjoys bringing women to the game in a non-intimidating way. And she's brought families together by hosting a PGA Family Golf event to celebrate the end of the season.

Most importantly, she’s been a loving mom to Leo, 14, and Lydia, 12, nurturing their passions both in and outside of golf. Leo is all in on a career in golf. Lydia, while on the PGA Jr. League team and participating in the occasional tournament, leans more toward the arts and gymnastics. Regardless of passions, PGA Family Golf creates an environment that brings together loved ones in a way other activities can’t.

“I think the PGA Family Golf model is great,” said Alicia. “I went to the Masters for the first time this year and was there for the Par 3 Contest. I love the fact that all of the players have their spouses and kids out there. The demographics of the tour are changing and skewing toward younger families. It’s fun and nice to see. The older generation of competitive players was so focused on golf, and the rest of the family stayed home. With Family Golf, everyone is included.”

Alicia, Kelly and the kids are making the most of their time together and squeezing every ounce out of the experience. They are taking the ferry over from Michigan, and they plan to make a trip to Lambeau Field for Leo, a devoted Packers fan.

“We’re all just so excited,” said Kelly. “It’s going to be a great long weekend of golf and family time.”

Want to take a family trip to Whistling Straits over Labor Day weekend like Kelly and Alicia? Learn more about the PGA Family Golf Championship and secure your team’s spot here.