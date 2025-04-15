What It's Like to Attend Your First Masters

T o walk the grounds of Augusta National during the Masters is a thought a lot of golfers probably dream about.

The beautiful green surrounds, with pink, purple and other colorful flora dotting the landscape. The hum of fellow patrons moseying about the grounds, craning their neck for a view of their favorite player. Grabbing a few $3 sandwiches and a cold drink to munch on while watching the action.

PGA of America Golf Professional Rosa Jones had all of that packed into one day . . . for her first Masters. Not only that, but she was alongside her dad Rich, a fellow PGA Member, for one of the most special Masters Sundays in a long time.

We asked Rosa, an Assistant Professional at Cedar Crest Golf Course in Dallas, to give us a few timestamps from before, during, and after her first Masters:

8:30 AM: Breakfast at the hotel.

9-10 AM: Getting ready for the day.

10:15 AM: Leaving for Augusta and starting our 1 hour and 45 minute drive from Conyers, Georgia.

12-12:15 PM: Driving around and looking for a parking spot. Spent $40 to park at someone’s house. We didn’t know this was a thing and everyone that lives in the area have signs with prices for parking.

12:30 PM: Enter through the South Gate where PGA of America and LPGA Members enter, show our IDs, and get our tickets!

12:45 PM-1:30PM: Do some shopping at the south entrance's Merchandise Shop!

1:45 PM: Concessions time. Grabbed a chicken salad sandwich (not bad; I rate it like a 7/10). Grabbed some wine and a beer.

2:00 PM: Paid a visit to Amen Corner!

2:30 PM: Watched Rory & Bryson play hole 1.

2:45 PM: Made our way to Founders Circle for a photo. Had about a 30 minute wait.

Rosa Jones at Founder's Circle during the 2025 Masters

3:15 PM: Took our picture!

3:30 PM: More shopping at the north entrance Merchandise Shop. It was way bigger and I spent way more!

4:15 PM: Concessions, part II. I tried the Georgia peach ice cream sandwich and the pimento cheese sandwich. Georgia peach ice cream sandwich was pretty good, so I give that an 8/10; the pimento cheese wasn’t my favorite but it wasn’t terrible, so I give that a 6/10.

4:30 PM: We started walking back to the south entrance and saw some more golf on the way back. Watched Rory and Bryson walk up to 8 tee . . . it was so crazy to see the wave of people following their group!

Patrons watch Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau tee off on No. 8.

5:00 PM: Made it back to the car, walked just under 5 miles and did a total of 13,138 steps for the day!

7:15 PM: We drove to see some of my dad’s side of the family. It took about 2 hours — we were keeping up with the playoff on our way! We then had some home-cooked real authentic Jamaican food.

10:15 PM: Made it back to our hotel, reflected on the day and decided this is for sure going to be a tradition each year. We want to attend more tournaments and plan it to where we get to play golf during the time we’re traveling.