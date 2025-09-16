Six Teams Win PGA Jr. League Regionals, Head to National Championships

On Sept. 13-14, 40 PGA Jr. League teams from across the country competed in Regional Championships, a part of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season, with spots on the line for both the 13u and 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championships.

Below is a roundup of recaps from the four Regional Championships that took place over Sept. 13-14, with final results, summaries and winning team photos included.

Region 1

For final results, click here.

Timby 13u All-Stars Advance to 13u Championship

Representing Timberlin Golf Course in Berlin, Conn., Coach Marc Bayram, PGA, and Assistant Coach Brandon Funari led the Timby 13u All-Stars to victory and onto the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West in Texas where they will play as Team Connecticut.

The Timby 13u All-Stars took the lead out of the gate in Round One’s stroke play qualifying round. Seeding to advance to Sunday semifinals included:

No. 1 seed at -21: Timby 13u All-Stars

No. 2 seed at -17: Bally’s Ferry Point 13u All-Stars representing Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point (Bronx, N.Y.), led by Coach Brian A. Crowell, PGA

No. 3 seed at -10: Bethpage 13u All-Stars representing Bethpage State Park Golf Course (Farmingdale, N.Y.), led Coach Justin Koff, PGA

No. 4 seed at -7: TnT 13u All-Stars of Timberlin Golf Course and Tashua Knolls Golf Course (Trumbull, Conn.), led by Coaches Bobby Brown, PGA, and Marc Bayram, PGA, morning semifinals saw the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds and the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds face off to set up the afternoon championship match. No. 1 Timby All-Stars defeated their fellow TnT All-Stars 8.5-3.5, while the No. 3 Bethpage All-Stars defeated the Bally’s Point All-Stars 8.5-3.5 to move forward.

The championship matchup saw the Timby All-Stars beat the Bethpage All-Stars 6.5-5.5 to claim the Regional title.

The remaining four 13u competing teams are given the opportunity to compete in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout during the final day. These teams included the Burlington (Conn.) Country Club 13u All-Stars (-6); the Lyman Orchards Navy 13u All-Stars (-1) of Middlefield, Conn.; First Tee, Bronx (N.Y.) 13u All-Stars (+2); and the Bradford CC 13u All-Stars (+19) of Haverhill, Mass.

Sam Esposito & John Black from Lyman Orchards.

Lyman Orchards Navy teammates Sam Esposito, 13, of North Haven, Conn., and John Black 13, of Ridgefield, Conn., won the shootout with a 31. Bradford CC teammates Thomas LeBlanc, 11, of Saugus, Mass., and Mason Buganski, 13, of Haverhill, Mass., finished runners-up.

Lyman Blue 17u All-Stars Capture Regional Divisional Title

The Lyman Blue 17u All-Stars of Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield, Conn., earned the right to represent Connecticut in the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, Oct. 23-26.

Led by Coach John Dipollina, PGA, and Assistant Coach Alex Cavaliere, PGA, the Lyman Orchards Blue 17u All-Stars earned the No. 1 seed in stroke play qualifying rounds with a -21 performance. Following in the remaining semifinal spots included:

No. 2 seed at -17: First Tee, Bronx (N.Y.) 17u All-Stars, led by Coach Anthony Rodriguez, PGA, and Assistant Coach Lizzie Blomgren

No. 3 seed at -11: Bally’s Ferry Point 17u All-Stars representing Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point (Bronx, N.Y.), led by Coach Brian A. Crowell, PGA

No. 4 seed at -11: Timby 17u All-Stars of Timberlin Golf Course in Berlin, Conn., led by Coach Marc Bayram, PGA

In the final round’s semifinals, the No. 1 Lyman Blue All-Stars defeated No. 4 Timby All-Stars 7-5 and the No. 2 First Tee, Bronx 17u All-Stars bested the No. 3 Bally’s Ferry Point 17u All-Stars 9-3 to advance to the championship round. The Lyman team would best the First Tee, Bronx team 7.5-4.5 to earn the divisional title.

Like the 13u division, 17u teams seeded fifth through seventh were provided the opportunity to compete in the shootout. Teams included the Button Hole GC A 17u All-Stars (-8) of Providence, R.I.; the Lyman Orchards Red 17u All-Stars (-5) of Middlefield, Conn.; and the Atkinson (New Hampshire) Team 1 17u All-Stars (E).

Kailer Louangxay & Tate Pathoummahong from Button Hole GC.

Button Hole teammates Kailer Louangxa, 14, of Cranston, R.I., and Tate Pathoummahong, 14, of Providence, R.I. won the shootout with a score of 32. Lyman Orchards Red teammates Bradley DeCew, 14, of North Haven, Conn., and Cristian Pedersen, 14, of Cheshire, Conn., finished runners-up.

Region 9

For full results, click here.

Birdie Bandits 13u All-Stars Punch Their Ticket to the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship

After not one but two weather delays on Sunday afternoon, the Birdie Bandits 1 13u All-Stars earned the Region 9 title and punched their ticket to the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship with a 6.5-5.5 win over the top-seeded Greater Siouxland 13u All-Stars, the host team.

The Birdie Bandits will compete as Team Kansas in the Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West in November.

Led by PGA of America Golf Professional Sean Cleary and Assistant Coach Matt Foland and representing Lake Quivira Country Club, the team came from behind after securing the No. 2 seed with a -7 finish in Saturday’s stroke play qualifying round. Remaining seeding to advance to Sunday semifinals included:

No. 1 seed at -14: The Greater Siouxland 13u All-Stars, led by PGA of America Golf Professional Coach Karrie Van Ravenswaay, PGA and Assistant Coach Jon Crane, PGA, representing the host course, The Ridge Golf Club.

No. 3 seed at -6: Leawood, Kansas’ Hallbrook Hackers 13u All-Stars, coached by PGA of America Professional Liam Cahill and Assistant Coach Ethan Brumbaugh, PGA Associate.

No. 4 seed at -5: PGA of America Golf Professional Nathan Kalin’s Eastern Nebraska Team 1 13u All-Stars, representing Freemont Golf Club (Freemont, Neb.).

In the final round’s match play semifinal, the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds and Nos. 2 and 3 seeds met to determine who would advance to the final round. No. 1 Greater Siouxland 13u All-Stars, the host team, defeated the No. 4 seed Eastern Nebraska Team 1 13u All-Stars 8-4, while the No. 2 Birdie Bandits bested the Hallbrook Hackers 7-5, setting up the afternoon Championship match.

Ridge KC 17u All-Stars Capture Region 9 17u Title

It was a wire-to-wire win for the Ridge KC 17u All-Stars, who earned their divisional Regional Championship title with a 7.5-4.5 win over the Mission Hills Country Club 17u All-Stars. The Region 9 Champions will represent Kansas at the PGA Jr. League 17u Championship.

The team is led by Coach Courtney Mahon, LPGA, and Assistant Coach Molly Stanley and represents Falcon Ridge Golf Club in Lenexa, Kansas.

A Kansas team has made an appearance at every 17u Championship since the inaugural event in 2023. Last year, Mahon’s team finished 12th, while a team from Kansas City Country Club led by Paul Hooser, PGA, finished 11th in 2023.

The Ridge KC 17u All-Stars earned the No. 1 seed with an impressive -27 performance during Saturday stroke play qualifying. Following in the remaining semifinal spots were:

No. 2 seed at -25: PGA of America Golf Associate Nolan Luetkenhaus’ Mission Hills Country Club 17u All-Stars, representing Mission Hills Country Club in Mission Hills, Kansas.

No. 3 seed at -24: Leawood, Kansas’ Hallbrook Hackers 17u All-Stars, coached by Liam Cahill, PGA, and Assistant Coach Ethan Brumbaugh, PGA Associate.

No. 4 seed at -13: Another Mahon-led team from Lenexa, Kansas, the KC Falcon Ridge 17u All-Stars.

In the final round's morning of matchplay semifinal action, the No. 1 seed Ridge KC 17u All-Stars faced the No. 4 seed KC Falcon Ridge 17u All-Stars, both coached by Mahon, with The Ridge 17u All-Stars besting Falcon Ridge 7.5-4.5 to advance to the Championship. The second-seeded Mission Hills Country Club All-Stars and No. 3 seed Hallbrook Hackers ended their semifinal match tied 6-6, with Mission Hills advancing to the Championship in a scorecard play-off (most holes won). Mission Hills bested the Hallbrook Hackers 9 holes to 8.

Teams not advancing to the semifinals had the opportunity to compete in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. These teams included the Hills 17u All-Stars (-11), led by PGA of America Professionals Phil Palmer and Assistant Coach Jared Frost, representing Miracle Hill Golf and Tennis, and the No. 6 seed The Ridge 17u All-Stars (+1), coached by Karrie Van Ravenswaay, PGA, and Assistant Coach Jon Crane, PGA.

The Hill’s Sam Newstrom 15, and Nathan Benkis, 15, both of Omaha, Nebraska, won the shootout with a 35 (-1). Runners-up were The Ridge’s (Sioux Center, Iowa) Abraham Hanson, 15, of Orange City, Iowa, and Jake Lane, 17, of Sioux Center, Iowa, who shot a 36 (E).

Region 10

For full results, click here.

River Place All-Stars Win 13u Division, Advance to National Championship

The River Place All-Stars from River Place Country Club (Austin, Texas) defeated the No. 1 seed and defending national 13u champion, the Brookhaven Blue All-Stars of Farmers Branch, Texas, to advance to the PGA Jr. League Championship.

The River Place All-Stars, led by Travis Rider, PGA, coach John Sosa and assistant coach Jim Terry, will compete as Team Texas in their home state next month. For the fourth year, the 13u Championship will be broadcast live on ESPN networks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All eight of the teams in the Regional Championship shot under par in the qualifying round (Sept. 14), led by Brookhaven Blue with a -35, five shots ahead of eventual champion River Place with a -30. Brookhaven Red, led by coach Joey Anders, PGA, and Assistant Coach April Pyle, shot a -27 and Meadow Hills (Colorado Springs, Colo.) followed with a -24. Those top four seeds advanced to the semifinals on Sunday. The Colorado Bombs (Club at Pradera, Aurora, Colo.) coached by Jason Witczak, PGA, finished fifth with a 12-under-par. The Ascend All-Stars from Houston, led by coach Nicholas Gerber, PGA Associate, finished sixth ( -10), followed by the Brookhaven White All-Stars and the Sandia All-Stars (Albuquerque, N.M.) coached by Nick Knee, PGA, with a -7.

In semifinal match play action, Brookhaven Blue defeated Meadow Hills, coached by Caine Fitzgerald, PGA, 8-4, while River Place defeated the Brookhaven Red All-Stars, 8-4.

Teams not making the semifinals participated in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout. Three teams finished tied at the end of the nine holes with a 31, but Kiara Harper (12, Rowlett, Texas) and Adira Navaranthinam (13, Irving, Texas) of Brookhaven White were named champions after winning the tiebreaker, which was their total score on last six holes with a 19. Their teammates, George Rivera (11, Dallas, Texas) and Brady Finnegan (13, Dallas, Texas) finished as runners-up with a 20 on their last six holes.

Brookhaven Teens 1 17u All-Stars Head Back to 17u Championship

The Brookhaven Teens 1 17u All-Stars led by Coach Joey Anders, PGA, and Assistant Coach April Pyle, defeated the Meadow Hills 17u All-Stars (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 5.5 – 3.5 in match play and will return as Team Texas to the 17u Championship.

The top four teams advancing to the semifinals were within six shots of each other after the qualifying stroke play rounds on Saturday. Brookhaven Teens 1 entered the day as the No. 3 seed with an 18-under-par round. Meadow Hills, led by coach Caine Fitzgerald, PGA, was the No. 1 seed with a 21-under par, followed by River Place 1 (Austin, Texas) with a -19. River Place 2 rounded out the top four after winning a tiebreaker with Brookhaven Teens 2 after they both finished with a -15.

River Place 2 advanced to the semifinal with an aggregate score of 201 compared to Brookhaven’s 211. Desert Lake All-Stars (Alamogordo, New Mexico), led by Coach Grant Dalpes, PGA, finished sixth with a -6, followed by Crown White (Crown Colony Country Club, Lufkin, Texas) with a -1 and the Ascend All-Stars (Houston, Texas) with a +13. The Ascend All-Stars are from the Ascend Golf Academy and led by coach Nicholas Gerber, PGA.

Meadow Hills, led by coach Caine Fitzgerald, PGA, defeated River Place 2 in the first semifinal, 5-4, while Brookhaven Teens 1 advanced to the championship match after winning a tiebreaker over River Place 1. With the match tied at 4.5, Brookhaven advanced with most holes won, 8-5. The River Place teams are led by Travis Rider, PGA, Coach John Sosa, Assistant Coach Jim Terry.

Teams not making the semifinals participated in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout. Delaney Neal, 16, and Andrew Bird, 14 (Crown Colony, Lufkin, Texas) won the shootout with a score of 32. Dyson Wright, 14, and Annelisia Herrera, 15 (Desert Lake, Alamogordo, NM) took second place with a 33. The Crown Colony team was led by Coach Cory Ryan, PGA.

