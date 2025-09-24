PGA Jr. League Regional Recap: 10 Teams Win to Advance to 13u, 17u National Championships

On Sept. 21-22, PGA Jr. League teams from across the country competed in Regional Championships, a part of the PGA Jr. League Championship Season, with spots on the line for both the 13u and 17u PGA Jr. League Championships.

Below is a roundup of recaps from the five Regional Championships that took place over Sept. 6-7, with final results, summaries and winning team photos included.

Region 4

For final results, click here.

Ohio's Team YoYo All-Stars Advance to 13u PGA Jr. League Championship

The Team YoYo All-Stars are heading to the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West (Texas), Nov. 16-20, 2025, after a 10.5-1.5 win over the Toledo All-Stars at Belmont Hills Country Club in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Team YoYo lost just 4.5 points out of 24 enroute to its first regional championship and first appearance in the national championship. They will compete as Team Ohio. Team YoYo is led by Coach Chris Yoder, PGA and Assistant Coach Brad Zitzner.

In semifinal action, Team YoYo, named for their head coach Chris Yoder, defeated the Flintstones All-Stars, 9-3, while West Kentucky and Toledo ended their match in a 6-6 tie. Toledo advanced to the championship match winning the tiebreaker, most holes won, 11-9.

The Team YoYo All-Stars entered semifinal play as the top seed after shooting a -25 in the qualifying round, 24 shots better than the No. 2 seed West Kentucky Regional All-Stars (-1). Toledo All-Stars and the Flintstone All-Stars were tied at +5 at the end of stroke play. Toledo earned the No. 3 seed winning the tiebreaker, 305-307. The Flintstones are led by Coach Nick Korns, PGA, who was a player on his club’s original PGA Jr. League team. The Milham Park All-Stars finished fifth with a +15.

Belmont Hills Country Club (St. Clairsville, Ohio) welcomed five all-star teams of 13u golfers representing the Kentucky, Northern Ohio, Southern Ohio and Michigan PGA Sections.

The Milham Park All-Stars had three players participate in the Shootout Challenge. Cru Foster, Brandon McColley and Wyatt Trevino decided to play on the same team rather than compete with each other.

Ohio's Tanglewood All-Stars Win 17u Division

The Tanglewood All-Stars from Tanglewood Golf Club in Bainbridge, Ohio, are headed back to the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship after defeating host team Belmont Hills 1 All-Stars, 7.5-4.5, in match play Sunday (Sept. 21) at Belmont Hills Country Club, in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Tanglewood, led by Coach Matt Creech, PGA, and Assistant Coach Chris Reed will compete as Team Ohio in the 17u Championship held at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico on Oct. 23-26, 2025. Tanglewood finished in 11th place in the 2024 Championship.

With three teams in the division, the Tanglewood All-Stars earned a bye in semifinal action shooting a -16 in stroke play in the qualifying round on Saturday. IMA Brookwood earned the No. 2 seed with a -9, followed by Belmont Hills with a +2.

With Tanglewood waiting for the winner, host team and No. 3 seed Belmont Hills upset the No. 2 seed, IMA Brookwood All-Stars, 7.5-4.5, to advance to the championship match with Tanglewood.

Belmont Hills Country Club (St. Clairsville, Ohio) hosted the three all-star teams of 17u golfers representing Kentucky, Northern Ohio, Southern Ohio and Michigan PGA Sections. Ron Baker, PGA, hosted the event and led the Belmont 17u All-Stars to a runner-up finish.

Region 5

For final results, click here.

Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars Earn Region 5 Title

Illinois’ Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars are headed back to the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship, set for Nov. 16-20 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West in Texas. Coached by PGA of America Professionals Kevin Weeks and Assistant Coach Clayton Pendergraft, the Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars will play as Team Illinois at the 13u Championship.

In 2024, another Cog Hill team, representing Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Lemont, Illinois, finished ninth at the 13u Championship.

Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars entered Sunday’s match play semifinals as a No. 2 seed, upsetting the No. 1 seed Northern Lights 13u All-Stars 7-5 in the Championship to claim the Region 5 13u title.

During Saturday’s stroke play qualifying, it took two tie-breakers to determine the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds after Minnesota’s Northern Lights and the Cog Hill Ravines finished the qualifying round tied at -24. The teams remained tied through the first tiebreaker (scores from all pairs across 18 holes), with the Northern Lights (-13), led by Mitchell Mackedanz, PGA, and Assistant Coach Mike Fogelson, claiming the top seed with the second tiebreaker (lowest total score, back 9) and edging the Cog Hill Ravines (-11) by two strokes.

The remaining teams advancing to the semifinals included:

No. 3 seed at -22: Prestwick 13u All-Stars, representing Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury, Minnesota, led by Coach Jack Ganzer, PGA Associate, and Assistant Coach Kevin Egan.

No. 4 seed at -19: Blaine, Minnesota’s TPC Twin Cities 1 13u All-Stars, coached by David Branstad, PGA, and Assistant Coach Tony Serpico.

In Sunday morning’s match play semifinal, the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds and Nos. 2 and 3 seeds met to determine who would advance to the final round. The No. 1 seed Northern Lights 13u All-Stars defeated the fourth-seeded TPC Twin Cities 13u All-Stars 6.5-5.5, while the No. 2 seed Cog Hill Ravines 13u All-Stars bested the No. 3 seed Prestwick 13u All-Stars 8.5-3.5.

The four 13u teams that did not advance to the semifinals had the opportunity to play in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. This included:

No. 5 seed at -10: TPC Wisconsin 13u All-Stars, coached by Dillon Parisi, PGA Associate, and Assistant Coach Mike Nagy;

Sixth-seeded Cog Hill Dubsdread 13u All-Stars (-8), coached by Kevin Weeks, PGA, and Assistant Coach Ben Sluzas;

No. 7 seed at +9: Green Bay 13u All-Stars of Green Bay Country Club in Green Bay, Wisconsin, led by Lucas Hana, PGA, and Assistant Coach Kelsey Verbeten;

Eighth-seeded Fort Wayne 13u All-Stars at +12, coached by Graham Shearer, PGA Associate, and representing Tippecanoe Lake Country Club in Leesburg, Indiana.

TPC Wisconsin’s Tavish Sidhu, 13, of Waunakee, Wisconsin, and Taytum Oswald, 13, of Beloit, Wisconsin, won the shootout with a 30 (-5). The runners-up were Trentyn Borkholder, 12, of Nappanee, Indiana, and Nolan Ransom, 13, of Fort Wayne. The pair shot a 34 (-1) and represented the Fort Wayne 13u All-Stars.

Team Illinois Is Headed Back to the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship

Team Illinois punched its return ticket to the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship on Sunday with a decisive win in the Region 8 PGA Jr. League Championship. The Cog Hill Ravines 17u All-Stars of Lemont, Illinois, defeated TPC Wisconsin 17u All-Stars (Madison) 9.5-2.5 to claim the Region 8 title.

Cog Hill Ravines 17u All-Stars will represent Illinois at the PGA Jr. League 17u Championship, set for Oct. 23-26 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. This will be Team Illinois’ third trip to the 17u Championship, with fourth-place finishes in 2023 and 2024. PGA of America Golf Professional Kevin Weeks coaches the team, assisted by Clayton Pendergraft, PGA.

The Cog Hill Ravines, representing Cog Hill Golf and Country Club, earned the No. 1 seed during Saturday’s stroke play qualifying by shooting an impressive -35. With just four teams competing in the 17u division, the remaining seeds were as follows:

No. 2 seed at -31: TPC Wisconsin 17u All-Stars of Madison, Wisconsin, coached by Travis Becker, PGA, and Assistant Coach Mike Nagy.

No. 3 seed -17: Blaine, Minnesota’s J-Birds 17u All-Stars from TPC Twin Cities, led by Coach David Branstad, PGA, and Assistant Coach Tony Serpico.

No. 4 seed with a -5: Speedway 17u All-Stars (Indianapolis, Indiana), coached by Geoffrey Mahan.

In Sunday morning’s matchplay semifinal action, the No. 1 seed Cog Hill Ravines 17u All-Stars defeated the fourth-seeded Speedway 17u All-Stars 9-3. In the other semifinal match, TPC Wisconsin 17u All-Stars advanced to the Championship with a 7-5 win over the No. 3 seed J-Birds 17u All-Stars.

Region 6

For final results, click here.

North Carolina's 12 Oaks/MacGregor All-Stars Punch Ticket to PGA Frisco

The 12 Oaks/MacGregor All-Stars are making their first appearance in the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West (Texas), Nov. 16-20, 2025, after defeating the Sugarloaf All-Stars (TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia) 6.5-5.5, Sunday (Sept. 21) at Southern Landings Golf Club in Warner Robins, Georgia. For the fifth year, the 13u Championship will be broadcast live on ESPN networks.

The 12 Oaks/MacGregor All-Star team is made up of players from two facilities - The Club at 12 Oaks, Holly Springs, North Carolina and MacGregor Downs Country Club, Cary, North Carolina. They will compete as Team North Carolina. The 12 Oaks/MacGregor All-Stars are led by Bo Bolick, PGA (The Club at 12 Oaks) and Assistant Coach Andrew Kiger, PGA.

In semifinal action, 12 Oaks/MacGregor defeated the Chattanooga All-Stars, 10-2, while the Sugarloaf All-Stars and Upstate All-Stars finished play in a 6-6 tie. Sugarloaf advanced to the championship match after winning the first tiebreaker, holes won, 9-7.

Stroke play on Saturday (Sept. 20) was interrupted by showers, and after a 90-minute weather delay, the 12 Oaks/MacGregor All-Stars finished the day as the No. 1 seed shooting -38. The Sugarloaf All-Stars were two back with -36, followed by the Upstate All-Stars with -19 and the Chattanooga All-Stars shooting -16 to round out the semifinal teams.

The four 13u teams which did not make the semifinals competed in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout. Carter Peacock (13) and Noah Renfroe (11) of the Middle Georgia All-Stars defeated teammates Reed Dunaway (11) and Luke Renfroe (13) in a tiebreaker on the sixth score. Peacock and Noah Renfroe shot -3, while Dunaway and Luke Renfroe, Noah’s older brother, shot -2.

Southern Landings Golf Club (Warner Robins, Georgia) welcomed eight all-star teams of 13u golfers representing the Georgia, Carolinas and Tennessee PGA Sections. Rich Guzzo is the head professional.

Southern Landing’s owner and superintendent is Russ Dunaway. Dunaway’s son, Reed, is a player on the Middle Georgia All-Star team.

North Carolina's Bentwinds All-Stars Win 17u Division, Head to Twin Warriors

The Bentwinds All-Stars are headed back to the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship after defeating the Summer Grove All-Stars (Medalist Academy at Summer Grove, Newnan, Georgia) 6.5-5.5 in match play Sunday (Sept. 21) at Southern Landings Golf Club in Warner Robins, Georgia. Bentwinds, led by Coach Evelyn Walters, PGA, and Assistant Coach Tyler Shope, will compete as Team North Carolina in the 17u Championship held at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico on Oct. 23-26, 2025. This is the second consecutive trip to the 17u Championship for Bentwinds, finishing 10th last year.

In semifinal action, Bentwinds defeated the Franklin Bridge All-Stars 9.5-2.5, while the Summer Grove All-Stars defeated the Tanglewood All-Stars, 8.5-3.5.

The Bentwinds All-Stars entered semifinal play as the top seed after shooting a -29 in the qualifying round, eight shots better than the Summer Grove All-Stars who shot a -21 in stroke play. Tanglewood and Franklin Bridge both shot a -15, but Tanglewood earned the No. 3 seed on a tiebreaker based on the fourth score, 276-278. Franklin Bridge was the No. 4 seed in semifinal play.

The three 17u teams which did not make the semifinals competed in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout. Chase Mueller (15) and Owen Whitley (15) of the Devil’s Ridge All-Stars won the Shootout over Kenan Pittman (17) and Tucker Stevens (16) of Bentwinds 2 All-Stars. Both teams shot par, but Mueller/Whitlet were -1 for the last six holes compared to Pittman/Stevens +1 to take the title.

Southern Landings Golf Club (Warner Robins, Georgia) welcomed seven all-star teams of 17u golfers representing the Georgia, Carolinas and Tennessee PGA Sections.

Region 7

For final results, click here.

Marriott Golf Academy All-Stars Punch Ticket to 13u Championship

Led by Coach Cori McAuliffe, LPGA, and Assistant Coach Jeff Beaver, the Marriott Golf Academy 13u All-Stars of Orlando, Florida, will represent Florida at the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West in Texas, Nov. 16-20, 2025. Their Regional victory marks a step toward a comeback after the Florida team fell to Georgia in a play-off during last year’s Championship at Fields Ranch West.

The Marriott Golf Academy 13u All-Stars secured the No. 2 seed in Saturday’s stroke play qualifying rounds. Seeding to advance to Sunday semifinals included:

No. 1 seed at -34: Coastal League Team C 13u All-Stars representing The Club at Hammock Beach, led by Coach Christine Song

No. 2 seed at -28: Marriott Golf Academy 13u All-Stars

No. 3 seed at -13: CCB Milkshakes representing Country Club of Birmingham (Alabama), led Coach Chris Biggins, PGA

No. 4 seed at -1: Lake Charles 13u All-Stars of Lake Charles (Louisiana) Country Club, led by Coach Stuart Kramer, PGA

In the Sunday morning semifinals, Nos. 1 and 4 seeds and the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds face off to determine who will advance to the afternoon championship match. The No. 1 Coastal League C All-Stars defeated the Lake Charles All-Stars 10.5-1.5, while the Marriott Golf Academy All-Stars bested the CCB Milkshakes All-Stars 11.5-0.5 to set up a showdown between the two North Florida teams.

The Championship round proved to be a close match, and the Marriott team defeated the Coastal League team 7-5 to punch their ticket to Texas.

At each Regional, the remaining 13u competing teams are given the opportunity to compete in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. At Region 7, this included the Palm Beach 13u All-Stars of South Florida, who finished even in the Saturday stroke play qualifying rounds and just outside of the top four seeds.

Palm Beach teammates Alyssa Cleckley, 12, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., and Evan Politziner, 12, of Palm Beach, Fla., won the shootout. Easton Sorrow, 13, and Lucas Mitchell, 13, both of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., finished runners-up.

Marriott Golf Academy 17u All-Stars Capture Regional Divisional Title

Like their 13u counterparts, the Marriott Golf Academy 17u All-Stars are also on the path toward redemption. The Orlando team captured the Regional Championship and will represent Florida in the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M., Oct. 23-26. Team Florida finished runners-up in the inaugural 17u Championship held in 2023 at Twin Warriors.

Coach Cori McAuliffe, LPGA, led her Marriott Golf Academy 17u All-Stars to the No. 1 seed in Saturday’s stroke play qualifying rounds with a -31 performance. Following in the remaining semifinal spots included:

No. 2 seed at -13: Gulf Coast A Team 17u All-Stars representing Sunkist Country Club in Biloxi, Miss., and Whispering Pines Golf Course in Hurley, Miss., led by Coach Rory Nelson, PGA

No. 3 seed at -9: Abacoa 17u All-Stars of Abacoa Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., led by Coach David Pesacov, PGA

No. 4 seed at -6: BHAM 17u All-Stars of Riverchase Country Club in Hoover, Ala., led by Coach Glenn Garnett, PGA

In Sunday’s semifinals, the No. 1 Marriott All-Stars defeated No. 4 BHAM All-Stars 9.5-2.5 and the No. 3 Abacoa All-Stars upset the No. 2 Gulf Coast A Team 9.5-2.5 to set up the championship round. Marriott went on to defeat Abacoa 10-2 to secure the Regional title.

Region 8

For final results, click here.

Battle Creek 13u All-Stars of Oklahoma Advance to 13u PGA Jr. League Championship

It all came down to a tiebreaker in the Region 8 13u Championship, with Oklahoma’s Battle Creek 13u All-Stars claiming the title. The team will compete as Team Oklahoma at the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship to be played at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West in Texas, Nov. 16-20.

Battle Creek, the No. 2 seed, faced off against the top-seeded Oak Brook Orange 13u All-Stars of Edwardsville, Illinois, in Sunday afternoon’s match-play Championship match. Both teams finished the match tied 6.5-6.5, with Battle Creek winning the tiebreaker (number of holes won) with 10 holes to Oak Brook’s 9.

Led by Coach Amanda Fisher, LPGA, Battle Creek represents Battle Creek Golf Club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. After shooting a -24 in Saturday’s stroke play qualifying, Battle Creek entered semifinal play on Sunday morning as the No. 2 seed. Remaining seeding to advance to Sunday’s semifinals included:

No. 1 seed at -26: The Oak Brook Orange 13u All-Stars representing Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville, Illinois, led the field by two strokes. The team is coached by Mike Suhre, PGA, and Assistant Coach Brian Moore.

No. 3 seed with a -17: The Legends Country Club 13u All-Stars, led by Coach Brian Schmersahl and Assistant Coach Shawn Patton, representing Legends Country Club in Eureka, Missouri.

No. 4 seed at -10: PGA of America Golf Professional Don Kueper’s GOAT Ranch Academy 13u All-Stars, representing GOAT Ranch Academy at Carlyle Lake Golf Course in Carlyle, Illinois.

On Sunday morning, the top-seeded Oak Brook Orange 13u All-Stars took on the fourth-seeded GOAT Ranch Academy 13u All-Stars, with Oak Brook advancing to the afternoon Championship with a 10-2 win. In other semifinal action, the No. 2 seed Battle Creek 13u All-Stars defeated the No. 3 seed Legends Country Club 13u All-Stars 6.5-5.5.

The fifth-seeded team, the Veenker 13u All-Stars (-8 in Saturday’s qualifying), did not advance the semifinals, but the players participated a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout on Sunday. Two pairs — Hayden Klein and partner Max Blum and Carter Dingel and Jack Van Hauen — ended the shootout tied at 33. Klein, 12, of Coon Rapids, Iowa, and Blum, 11, of Madrid, Iowa, won the scorecard playoff (last six holes) with a 22, edging Dingel, 13, of Huxley, Iowa, and Van Hauen, 10, of Ames, Iowa, by one stroke (23).

The Veenker 13u All-Stars are coached by PGA of America Professional Greg Dingel and represent Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames, Iowa.

Veenker 17u All-Stars Claim Title at Region 8 PGA Jr. League Championship

Team Iowa is headed to the 17u PGA Jr. League Championship for the first time this year with the Veenker 17u All-Stars’ 6.5-5.5 win over the No. 1 seed NWA Red 17u All-Stars of Arkansas. Representing Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames, Iowa, the Veenker 17u All-Stars are coached by Greg Dingel, PGA.

The team will represent Iowa at the PGA Jr. League 17u Championship, set for Oct. 23-26 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The 17u Championship is now in its third year, but this will mark the first time a team from Iowa has competed in the event.

The Veenker 17u All-Stars entered the Championship match as a No. 2 seed, after a -31 performance in Saturday’s stroke play qualifying. Following in the remaining semifinal spots were:

No. 1 seed with an impressive -34: PGA of America Golf Associate Cody Kelley’s NWA Red 17u All-Stars, representing northwest Arkansas.

No. 3 at -9: The Christensen Golf Academy 17u All-Stars of Quincy, Illinois, coached by Mark Christensen, PGA.

No. 4 with +5: Borje Golf Academy 17u All-Stars, hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, and led by Coach Andie Borje, PGA Associate.

In Sunday morning’s matchplay semifinal action, the top-seeded NWA Red 17u All-Stars notched a decisive victory over the No. 4 seed Borje Golf Academy 17u All-Stars, with an 11-1 win to advance to the afternoon Championship. In the other semifinal match, the No. 2 seed Veenker 17u All-Stars edged the third-seeded Christensen Golf Academy 17u All-Stars 7-5 to advance, setting up the afternoon Championship and Veenker’s come-from-behind win.